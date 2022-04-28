Rafael Nadal and Garbine Muguruza honored with portraits at the Madrid Open

Spain's Rafael Nadal and Garbine Muguruza have both been honored with portraits at the Madrid Open.

Artist Javier Tortosa said the portraits, which are valued at around €200,000, were designed keeping in mind some of the key character traits of Nadal and Muguruza. According to the artist, Nadal represents "sacrifice, self-improvement and honour", while Muguruza stands for "elegance, sincerity and transparency."

"An attempt has been made for each portrait to express the essence of each one," Tortosa said. "Nadal is sacrifice, self-improvement, honour; Muguruza represents elegance, sincerity, transparency."

9-7 in the 5th @97InThe5th



The oil paintings are exposed at the Mutua Madrid Open and are valued around 200,000€



📸@MarcaTMF "Portraits try to express the essence of each one. Nadal is sacrifice, overcoming, honorability; Muguruza represents elegance, sincerity, transparency" -TortosaThe oil paintings are exposed at the Mutua Madrid Open and are valued around 200,000€ "Portraits try to express the essence of each one. Nadal is sacrifice, overcoming, honorability; Muguruza represents elegance, sincerity, transparency" -TortosaThe oil paintings are exposed at the Mutua Madrid Open and are valued around 200,000€📸@MarcaTMF https://t.co/awMj01TsPy

Nadal and Muguruza are both featuring at the Madrid Open this year. While Nadal has won the men's singles event five times in his career so far, Muguruza is yet to life the trophy in the Spanish capital.

How have Rafael Nadal and Garbine Muguruza fared in 2022?

Rafael Nadal has had an outstanding season so far

Rafael Nadal made a brilliant start to the 2022 season, winning three titles, including the Australian Open. The Spaniard beat Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling five-set final to clinch his 21st Grand Slam title.

Nadal also won the Mexican Open and the Melbourne Summer Set without dropping a single set in either tournament. The Spaniard reached the final of the Indian Wells Masters, before losing to Taylor Fritz.

After the tournament, the 35-year-old revealed that he had sustained a rib stress fracture and subsequently withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters as well as the Barcelona Open.

He will return to action at the Madrid Open later this week.

Garbine Muguruza, on the other hand, has had a disappointing season, winning only five out of 10 matches so far.

The Spaniard started her 2022 season by reaching the quarterfinals of the Sydney International. She then suffered second-round exits at the Australian Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Muguruza reached the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open before losing to Jelena Ostapenko, and then crashed out of the Indian Wells Open in the second round.

The Spaniard pulled out of the Miami Open due to injury before announcing her return to action at the Madrid Open. The World No. 9 will face Ajla Tomljanovic in the opening round.

Edited by Arvind Sriram