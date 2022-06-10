Rafael Nadal generates over a billion impressions on Twitter during the course of his French Open campaign

Rafael Nadal created history by winning the French Open title for the 14th time and in the process notched up his 22nd Grand Slam win.

Social media was abuzz with mentions of Nadal from the time he won the Australian Open title until his run up to the French Open, which generated emotion and angst on account of Nadal's struggles with pain and injury.

According to Digital Measurement Platform Zoomph, tweets about the King of Clay generated 1.3 billion impressions even as his partners like Nike and Richard Mille created $6 million in social value over the course of his Roland Garros win.

Zoomph @Zoomph



During the French Open, 503K+ Tweets about winner Rafael Nadal generated over 1.3 BILLION impressions.



@Nike and @RichardMille , created $6M+ in social value during his 14th championship run at #RolandGarros

"The King of Clay struck again. During the French Open, 503K+ Tweets about winner Rafael Nadal generated over 1.3 BILLION impressions. Nadal's own social, ft. partners like @Nike and @RichardMille created $6M+ in social value during his 14th championship run at #RolandGarros," Zoomph posted on Twitter.

Nadal's win at the Australian Open had also created a frenzy on social media after the Spaniard, who was seeded 6th in Melbourne, won his 21st Major title to steer clear of his closest rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, who have 20 titles each.

Zoomph @Zoomph



Mentions of Nadal last weekend generated over 1 BILLION impressions

A combination of spectacular wins in Melbourne and Paris interspersed with anticipation and uncertainty that led to the French Open triumph ensured that the Mallorcan's every move was followed and analysed by sports lovers around the world.

Drama and intrigue from the Australian Open to the French Open - Rafael Nadal's dramatic journey in the first half of 2022

Rafael Nadal's win over Djokovic in the QF of the French Open was one of the biggest events of 2022

Rafael Nadal, who won the Australian Open earlier this year, was on an incredible run until Taylor Fritz halted his 20-match unbeaten run in the final of the Indian Wells Open, following which the Spaniard announced that he had picked up a stress fracture of the ribs during the match.

The 36-year-old who returned to action after a six-week hiatus was hampered by foot pain but still managed to pull off a phenomenal feat at Roland Garros, much to the delight of his fans and the tennis fraternity.

Arnav Singh @Arnavv43



14 titles

112 wins - 3 losses



14-0 in Finals

28-1 in SF and Finals



103 wins -1 loss after winning the first Set



Never been taken to 5 sets in the Final



Didn't even drop a set while winning the French Open in 2008,2010,2017 and 2020



#Nadal Rafael Nadal at French Open14 titles112 wins - 3 losses14-0 in Finals28-1 in SF and Finals103 wins -1 loss after winning the first SetNever been taken to 5 sets in the FinalDidn't even drop a set while winning the French Open in 2008,2010,2017 and 2020

The Spaniard's famed rivalry with Djokovic also contributed to the impressions and engagements on Twitter, with the Serb missing out on the Australian Open even as Nadal went on to win the tournament.

As the 14-time French Open champion battled against the odds created by his own injury and pain-related issues in the run up to the second Grand Slam of the year, Twitter users stayed glued to the platform for every bit of information pertaining to the Spanish legend's progress on the health front.

Finally, getting past Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the French Open against the backdrop of the Spanish legend's many physical struggles, and going on to win a 14th title in Paris, captivated the imagination of the tennis world which is reflected in the views and engagements on the social media platform.

