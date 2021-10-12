Rafael Nadal to be given "adopted son" title by Spanish municipality

The city council of Sant Llorenc des Cardessar, a Mallorcan municipality, has decided to give Rafael Nadal the label of "adopted son". As per a MARCA report, the title will be made official in a plenary session to be held in Manacor on Wednesday.

Back in 2018, the municipality of Sant Llorenc des Cardessar was greatly affected by the devastating floods in the area. In response, Rafael Nadal not only donated one million euros through his foundation, but also undertook some of the relief work himself.

That work and contribution by the Spaniard were recalled by the city council in their official statement.

"The contribution of Rafa Nadal was the largest received by the municipality," the statement read. "This recognition, published in the BOIB of 2020, and submitted to public information, is a further thanks to the tennis player for his solidarity."

The council also credited the 20-time Grand Slam champion for all the other work he has done in Spain, as well as across the world, to help those in need.

"The solidarity, humanity and sensitivity of the athlete is not only demonstrated with this fact, but also with the creation of the Rafa Nadal Foundation, which through the transforming power of sport and education helps girls, boys and adolescents with learning disabilities or inability to integrate," the statement said.

Rafael Nadal has been out of action since August

Rafael Nadal has been suffering from a chronic foot injury since 2005, which flared up during his semifinal defeat to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros this year. He subsequently pulled out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics, before ending his season after an injury-ridden run in Washington in August.

After undergoing a minor procedure for the injury, the 35-year-old is currently in rehabilitation.

Having spent a large part of 2021 away from the tour, Rafael Nadal has now fallen to World No. 6 in the ATP rankings. Nadal will look to make his return to competitive tennis at the 2022 Australian Open.

The Spaniard will be vying for a record-breaking 21st Major in Melbourne, breaking the tie he currently shares with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. A title at the year's opening Slam would also make him just the second player in the Open Era to win each Major at least twice.

While there are questions around Rafael Nadal's ability to come back on tour at this age, his former coach and uncle Toni recently brushed aside those doubts. Toni claimed that his nephew will likely compete for Grand Slam trophies for another two or three years.

