Rafael Nadal’s recent MRI tests following his 2024 Indian Wells withdrawal showed no worrying signs, as per reports.

After missing the 2023 season due to a persistent hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open that year, Nadal returned to action at the 2024 Brisbane International in January. The Spaniard suffered a muscle tear during his quarterfinal defeat at the tournament, which forced him to the sidelines for a couple of months.

Rafael Nadal made a brief return earlier this month, participating in a highly anticipated exhibition match against compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas on March 3. The 37-year-old was then expected to compete at the ongoing Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells, but he withdrew just a day before his opening match, stating that he wasn’t “ready” to take the court.

"You all know I took a test this weekend but I don’t find myself ready to play at the highest level at such an important event," the Spaniard wrote in his statement on social media.

It is worth noting that, as per reports, former player David Ferrer had previously indicated that Nadal suffered a contracture after he landed in the States. Now, it has been reported that the former World No. 1’s recent MRI tests have shown no signs of damage.

Expand Tweet

Tennis journalist Remi Bourrieres took to X to share the details, noting that the 22-time Grand Slam champion withrew from Indian Wells as a precautionary measure.

"The MRI taken on the back revealed no damage. The withdrawal from Indian Wells was a priori a simple precaution," he wrote on X (translated from French).

The Spaniard also features on the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters (April 6-13) entry list, where he is the 11-time champion. He has earned a direct entry to the main draw, thanks to his protected ranking of World No. 9.

"Confirmation that Rafael Nadal used his protected ranking to enter the final draw in Monte Carlo," the journalist wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic on Rafael Nadal's Indian Wells withdrawal: "He's always saying he wants his peak to come during claycourt season"

The Spaniard (R) and the Serb pictured at the 2022 French Open

Novak Djokovic, who suffered a third-round defeat at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, recently shared his take on Rafael Nadal’s decision to pull out of the Masters 1000 event.

The Serb said that the latter’s withdrawal was “sad.” Having traveled with the Spaniard to the States, he added that his arch-rival intended to give it his all in Indian Wells.

"You know, it's sad for the tournament that Rafa had to withdraw and also for him," Djokovic said in a press conference in Indian Wells. "He gave his best and wasn't to be."

Novak Djokovic, however, hinted that he was expecting the Spaniard to reach his peak during the upcoming claycourt season, given his success on the surface.

“But he's always saying he wants his peak of abilities to come during the claycourt season obviously," he added.

In tune with the Serb’s comments, Rafael Nadal recently shared an update on social media, indicating that he had already kicked off his claycourt preparations.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here