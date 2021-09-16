Rafael Nadal gives update on his foot injury, says he's going through a time "that is a bit complicated"

Rafael Nadal was forced to end his 2021 season early after his chronic foot injury resurfaced during the North American hardcourt swing. The Spaniard's last professional match was at the ATP 500 event in Washington, when he was taken down by Lloyd Harris in the third round.

Recently, at the launch of the upcoming documentary about him and his academy, Rafael Nadal spoke about his injury and recovery. The 35-year-old admitted that things were "complicated" at the moment, but before adding he was determined to return to his best.

"I've been better, but I'm fine. A little sore from the foot," Nadal was quoted as saying by Punto de Break. "It is a time that is a bit complicated on a personal and professional level. Honestly, with the illusion of improving and facing a process that is going to be difficult and painful at some point, but that I have to go through to get back in a position to fight for what I want. I am determined to do it."

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



"Building a champion" will be available on tomorrow in Spain.



(🎥

Rafael Nadal now has his own documentary!"Building a champion" will be available on tomorrow in Spain.(🎥 @RafaelNadal Rafael Nadal now has his own documentary!



"Building a champion" will be available on tomorrow in Spain.



(🎥 @RafaelNadal)

https://t.co/NQdeOk8QpY

Rafael Nadal has been dealing with a problem in his right foot since 2005, which flared up after his semifinal defeat to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros 2021. He was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon and the Olympics because of the injury, ultimately deciding to end his season after an pain-ridden run in Washington.

Nadal claimed that the recurrence of his injury was "not in the script," but asserted that scripts don't necessarily dictate your life.

"The script was playing at Wimbledon, the Olympics or the US Open," the Spaniard said. "In the script was not being lame today (laughs). I've been lame for a few days. But the scripts are not to be followed to the letter. You have to adapt and accept things as they come."

"I have always had a way to get ahead" - Rafael Nadal on how he remains positive amid injury setbacks

Rafael Nadal at the 2021 Italian Open

During the course of the launch event Rafael Nadal also talked about how he is happy with the way his career has shaped up, given that he has achieved things he had never dreamed of. However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion added that he has had to do so by overcoming several injury issues.

"I have had fantastic things, bigger things than I would have ever dreamed of, and also more complicated moments in the form of injuries," Nadal said. "But, within what is possible I have always had a way to get ahead."

The Spaniard asserted that he is still positive even though "the clock is ticking" on his career.

Also Read

"Over the years, one must be realistic and things are more complicated because the clock is ticking," Nadal said. "But I am positive and I appreciate how lucky I am to be able to experience this kind of thing."

Edited by Musab Abid