"Rafael Nadal goes, 'I'm stressed but generally settled and happy'" - Andy Roddick marvels at Spaniard's unchanged nature after recent chat

Andy Roddick recently let fans in on a conversation he shared with Rafael Nadal during the Spaniard's trip to California for the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

Nadal's 2024 comeback has hit a major setback since the Brisbane International in January. Although the 22-time Major winner won his first two matches back, he suffered an untimely muscle tear in his left hip during his quarterfinal loss at the ATP 250 tournament.

The Spaniard subsequently sat out of the Australian Open a few weeks later due to his hip issue. The 37-year-old was then slated to play at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in February, but he withdrew from the event as his body wasn't ready for high-quality competitive tennis.

Rafael Nadal flew for the 2024 Indian Wells Masters this month well ahead of schedule and even got some much-needed practice. However, the Spaniard pulled out of the Masters tournament at the last moment, citing the same issue that had marred his Qatar participation.

Although fans would probably be disappointed by the three-time titlist's absence from Palm Springs, they can rejoice that the 37-year-old is admittedly in a good place mentally.

Speaking to tennis journalist Jon Wertheim on his podcast, Andy Roddick said that he shared pleasantries with the 22-time Major winner a few days back. The 2003 US Open winner insisted that Nadal said he was "settled and happy" despite his current injury situation, which only gave credence to his grounded nature.

"I've come to know, respect, and get Rafa even more over time. And I said when I saw him for a quick 30 seconds, and it's as if no time had passed," Andy Roddick said on the 'Served With Andy Roddick' podcast (14:09). "He came and gave a hug, 'How are you? Are you happy?' You know, 'How old are your kids?' I said, 'Great! Congrats on your son, how's everything with you?'

"He goes, 'I'm happy, I'm stressed, I don't know how this is going to end, but I'm generally settled and happy,' and it was kind of that same tone, nothing has changed. One Grand Slam or 22 Grand Slams, it's consistent."

"2024 is probably going to be my last year on pro tour" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal won his 22nd and most recent Slam title at Roland Garros two years ago

Rafael Nadal had asserted last year following his French Open withdrawal that the 2024 ATP Tour season would most likely mark his swansong.

"2024 is probably going to be my last year on the professional Tour. My motivation is to try and enjoy and say goodbye to all the tournaments that have been important to me," Nadal had said during a press conference in May. "I can't say 100 percent that [it is] going to be like this because you never know what can happen."

He also claimed that he wanted to bid goodbye to all the big tournaments that were important to him.

"But my idea and my motivation is [to] try to enjoy and try to say goodbye [to] all the tournaments that have been important for me in my tennis career during [next] year and just try to enjoy that that, being competitive and enjoying being on court," the Spaniard added.

