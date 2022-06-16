Rafael Nadal is going to be number one in the world forever and he cannot be compared - Ion Tiriac 

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal is currently gearing up for Wimbledon and the Spaniard will look to win his third title at the event. Nadal won his 22nd Grand Slam at Roland Garros earlier this month despite battling a foot injury and had to take multiple injections to numb the pain to allow him to play.

In an interview, Ion Tiriac, a businessman and former coach of Boris Becker, spoke about the physical struggles that Rafael Nadal had to endure to capture his 14th French Open title. Tiriac also commended Nadal for beating World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the tournament.

"Nadal is much smarter than me, he knows his physique much better than I do. At Roland Garros he had no major problem until he had the Canadian (Felix Auger-Aliassime), who is a good tennis player. In the match against Djokovic, Nadal played very, very well. Beating Djokovic, number one in the world, in that way… No, Nadal is going to be number one in the world forever. He cannot be compared. Nor with Federer, for me," Tiriac said.

Ion Tiriac also spoke about the comparison between the Spaniard and his eternal rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. Tiriac explained what sets him apart from the other two.

"For me he's a guy, as a person... I can't just consider the Grand Slams, how this blow hits, how the other one hits... The human being that nadal is... And besides, you're never going to see, either in your life or in your children's lives, someone winning a Grand Slam tournament 14 times. Or 15. Because I'm sure he's going to try next year," Tiriac continued.

"He has no other option; he must heal" - Ion Tiriac on Rafael Nadal's injury

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open - Day Fifteen

Ion Tiriac also spoke about Rafael Nadal's foot injury and believes that the Spaniard must recover completely from the injury to play at the highest level. He spoke about how the 22-time Grand Slam champion expends so much energy on the court compared to his peers.

"He has no other option, he cannot choose. He must heal, he must heal not only his foot, but everything that was broken, his entire physique. In 15 years he spent two or three times more energy than Federer. When he was 16 I said he would be as good as his physique would allow," Tiriac said.

Tiriac also spoke about Rafael Nadal's longevity and stated that the Spaniard doesn't need to play until he is 40 but that he can play tennis until he dies. The Romanian referenced Nadal's first-set tiebreak comeback against Zverev in the semifinals at Roland Garros as an example of how relentless the 36-year-old is.

"I don't think he needs to play until he's 40. I see him die on a tennis court. He is down 6-2 in a tie break and won't let you beat him. I have been at Roland Garros for 60 years or more. I played the Davis Cup here in 1959. I never saw a set like Nadal and Zverev's first in the semifinals, a set in which 11 games are played and in nine the serve is broken. Nine breaks. How is it possible? I do not know," Tiriac concluded.

