Rafael Nadal is very good, the best, and I don't think my grandson or anyone else is going to achieve as much as him: Carlos Alcaraz's grandfather

Carlos Alcaraz's 86-year-old grandfather Carlos Alcaraz Lerma has said that his grandson will likely not achieve as much as Rafael Nadal, who he termed "the best".

The 19-year-old has had an exceptional season so far, winning 32 out of 36 matches so far. He has four titles to his name, including two Masters 1000 titles in Miami and Madrid. Alcaraz's exploits saw him break into the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

TENNIS @Tennis TOP 10 DEBUT



Carlos Alcaraz has officially broken into the Top 10, rising from No. 11 to No. 9 today after his triumph in Barcelona.



The 18-year-old Spaniard is 1 of only 2 men since 1994 to be ranked in the Top 10 before turning 19...



... the other is Rafael Nadal. TOP 10 DEBUTCarlos Alcaraz has officially broken into the Top 10, rising from No. 11 to No. 9 today after his triumph in Barcelona.The 18-year-old Spaniard is 1 of only 2 men since 1994 to be ranked in the Top 10 before turning 19...... the other is Rafael Nadal. 🎉 TOP 10 DEBUT 🎉🇪🇸 Carlos Alcaraz has officially broken into the Top 10, rising from No. 11 to No. 9 today after his triumph in Barcelona.The 18-year-old Spaniard is 1 of only 2 men since 1994 to be ranked in the Top 10 before turning 19...... the other is Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz has often been compared to Rafael Nadal, but his grandfather has said that one must be careful talking about the 36-year-old because of how much he has achieved in the sport. He hailed the King of Clay, saying that neither Alcaraz nor anyone will achieve as much as him.

“You have to be very careful when talking about Nadal because of how much he has achieved and continues to achieve," Alcaraz's grandfather said as quoted by AS. "He is very good, the best, and I don't think my grandson or anyone else is going to achieve as much as him, although there is no hiding that Carlos is doing a good job, but Nadal is Nadal."

"I don't know how far he can go; the truth is that the kid is on the right track" - Carlos Alcaraz's grandfather

Alcaraz's grandfather said that his grandson is on the right track

Carlos Alcaraz's grandfather also said that while his son (Alcaraz's father) was good, he did not have as many resources as his grandson, who he called 'a phenomenon'. He also said that the teenager is on the right track.

“My son was very good, although he did not have as many resources as my grandson has, who has turned out to be a phenomenon," Alcaraz's grandfather said. "I don't know how far he can go, besides, tennis is a very difficult world and injuries can come, but the truth is that the kid is on the right track."

Following his quarterfinal exit at the French Open, Alcaraz has fallen to seventh in the ATP rankings due to Casper Ruud's run to the final of the competition.

It will be interesting to see how the young Spaniard does at Wimbledon. Alcaraz announced on Twitter that he will be unable to compete at the Queen's Club Championships due to an elbow issue. The 19-year-old wrote:

"As you all know, I was super excited to play at the Queen's Club Championships but a slight elbow issue means I can't! I hope to be there in 2023... see you all in the UK in a few days!"

Carlos Alcaraz @alcarazcarlos03

I hope to be there in 2023... see u all in the UK in a few days! As u all know, I was super excited to play at @QueensTennis but a slight elbow issue means I can't!I hope to be there in 2023... see u all in the UKin a few days! As u all know, I was super excited to play at @QueensTennis but a slight elbow issue means I can't! 😞 I hope to be there in 2023... see u all in the UK 🇬🇧 in a few days! 🎾🌱

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far