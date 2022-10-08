"Rafael Nadal is the guy who could walk into a building, see people behind him, then wait to open the door for them and let them through" - Canadian Open ex-tournament director Eugene Lapierre

Rafael Nadal wants to cement his legacy as a good person more than who he is on the court as a tennis player, and it shows.

Recently retired Canadian Open tournament director Eugene Lapierre attested to that as he shared how Nadal conducted himself behind the scenes in the event he helmed for 21 years.

In an article on TVA Sports, Lapierre said that Nadal was "careful with the volunteers and everyone," even describing it as "impressive." Lapierre added that Nadal was the type of person who would walk into a building and once he sees people behind him, would wait to open the door for them and let them pass.

"It's really impressive. He is careful with the volunteers, with everyone. He's the guy who could walk into a building, see people behind him, then wait to open the door for them and let them through. I found his candor very interesting. He is an ordinary and impressive guy at the same time," said Lapierre.

Last July, a video of Nadal personally thanking and shaking the hands of the staff at Wimbledon and graciously posing for photos before he left the site went viral.

Nadal has been awarded the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award five times via votes from his fellow players on the ATP tour. The Spaniard first received the honor in 2010, then won it for four straight years from 2018 to 2021.

Rafael Nadal trains and mentors players in his academy

Rafael Nadal (first row, rightmost) last saw action for Team Europe in the Laver Cup where he shed tears for retiring friend and rival Roger Federer.

Rafael Nadal has his hands full with work in his academy, both for his personal training and in mentoring players.

In a few recent updates by the Rafa Nadal Academy on Instagram, the 22-time Grand Slam champion spent time with players to address some of their questions and give them advice. The academy also shared photos of Nadal training.

"Learning from @rafaelnadal! 😍 A group of players from the #RafaNadalAcademy by Movistar asked Rafa their doubts & questions and listened to his advice," posted Rafael Nadal's academy on Instagram.

"'I always work with a goal. And the goal is to improve as a player and as a person,'" shared the Rafa Nadal Academy in a separate post.

Nadal also posted a photo of himself in practice at the academy on his own Instagram account.

"Hello. Week of workouts and work," said Rafael Nadal.

