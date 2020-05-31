Rafael Nadal has earned nearly 20% of his entire career prize money at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal celebrates his first Roland Garros title in 2005

Rafael Nadal has staggering numbers at Roland Garros, to say the least. His tally of 12 titles at the claycourt Major is the highest ever at a Grand Slam tournament by any singles player - male or female. But it is his prize money figure at the French Open - both in absolute and relative terms - that truly boggles the mind.

Rafael Nadal's $22 million prize money garnered during 15 campaigns at Roland Garros. represents 18% of his total career prize money of $120 million. Not surprisingly, Nadal's prize money earned at Roland Garros is way more than that won by Novak Djokovic ($8.6 million) and Roger Federer ($6.8 million) combined.

Now let us take a closer look at the Spaniard's earnings at Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal earned $1.1 million for his first title at the claycourt Major in 2005, an amount that increased to $2.58 million by the time he won a record-extending 12th Roland Garros title in 2019.

The Spaniard earned a cumulative amount of $21.6 million during his 12 title-winning campaigns in Paris. Rafael Nadal has pocketed an average of $1.8 million each time he has taken the Coupe des Mousquetaires back to Mallorca.

During the three years (2009, 2015, 2016) that Nadal did not emerge victorious at Roland Garros, he earned a cumulative amount of $0.45 million.

Now, let us also see Rafael Nadal's earnings at his next three favorite stops on the ATP tour - which represent another significant portion of his total career earnings.

The Spaniard has won 11 titles apiece in Monte Carlo and Barcelona and 9 titles in Rome. In the process, he has earned $7.8 million at the Principality, $4.2 million in Barcelona and $6.8 million in Rome. That makes it a cumulative earning of $18.8 million from his three favorite tournaments after Roland Garros - which is 15% of his total earnings.

In other words, Rafael Nadal has earned 33% of his career prize money at just four tournaments. And all of them, as you'd expect, are played on clay.

Comparing Rafael Nadal's Roland Garros earnings with Federer's at Wimbledon and Djokovic's at Australian Open

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic (from right to left)

Rafael Nadal's earnings of $22 million at Roland Garros constitute almost a fifth of his total career earnings. Now let us see how these numbers stack up against the corresponding numbers of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at their respective favourite Grand Slam tournaments - Wimbledon and Australian Open.

Like Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, Roger Federer at his favourite Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon has also made 12 finals. The eight-time Wimbledon champion has earned $18.7 million from 21 consecutive appearances at the grasscourt Major (1999 to 2019) - which constitutes about 16% of the Swiss legend's total career earnings of $115.9 million.

As for Novak Djokovic, the Serb has made $19.9 million at the Australian Open - roughly 16% of his total career prize money in singles. It is pertinent to note here that Djokovic's total career prize money of $123.7 million is the highest by any player in the game's history.

It is clear that each member of the Big 3 has earned a significant portion of their career earnings at their favorite Slam. However, Rafael Nadal's Roland Garros ratio is comfortably the highest of the three - reinforcing the fact that his dominant and reliance on clay are truly extraordinary.

Rafael Nadal's Roland Garros match wins constitute 9% of his total career wins

Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal's Roland Garros numbers speak for themselves. His 12 finals and as many titles at the tournament are the most by any player in the Open Era.

But another interesting stat in this regard is that Rafael Nadal's 93 match wins at Roland Garros constitute almost a 10th of his career match wins tally of 990.

Among active players, this is more than Roger Federer's win tallies to total match wins at Australian Open (102/1242 = 8.2%) and Wimbledon (101/1242 = 8.2%), or Novak Djokovic's at the Australian Open (75/911 = 8.2%).