Rafael Nadal hits the practice courts after QF win against Norrie, says "he wanted to work his forehand & backhand because the match was a bit short"

Rafael Nadal won in straightforward fashion for the first time in his Barcelona campaign on Friday, beating Cameron Norrie in straight sets to advance to the last four. But the 11-time Barcelona Open champion was not satisfied with his level throughout the match by his own admission, choosing to hit the practice courts right after his quarterfinal win.

During the on-court interview after the match, Rafael Nadal insisted that he was playing well initially but slowed down a little bit in the second set.

"I played well at the beginning... then I stopped little bit myself, something that cannot happen, especially tomorrow," Rafael Nadal said.

Despite cruising to victory for the loss of just five games, Nadal was unhappy with his lackadaisical play in the last three games of the match. The Spaniard dropped his serve while leading by a break at 4-3 in the second set, but broke Norrie in the next game before eventually closing out the match 6-1, 6-4.

And during his post-match interview the Spaniard was resolute in fixing the kinks in his game, as he remarked that he was going to head to the practice courts.

"But only to let the arms free, just to hit for around 10-15 minutes," Nadal said.

According to reports, Rafael Nadal went to practice his groundstrokes just as Diego Schwartzman and Pablo Carreno Busta took to the main court for their quarterfinal encounter, with the winner scheduled to face Nadal for a place in the final at Barcelona. The Spaniard was joined by his coach Carlos Moya along with a few members of his camp.

Rafael Nadal practices under the eyes Carlos Moya (via Mundo Deportivo)

Rafael Nadal then interacted with the media right after he finished polishing his strokes. When asked about his prompt practice session, Nadal quipped that he wanted to work on his shots more as he found his Friday outing to be 'a bit short'.

"After the match I've gone to the practice court to work the forehand & the backhand because the match was a bit short. I was feeling well and wanted to go & let the arm free a bit," Nadal said.

