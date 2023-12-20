"Rafael Nadal hoisted into a rescue helicopter with 15th French Open title" - Fans hilariously react as Roland Garros unveils its 2024 poster

The recently released 2024 French Open poster has garnered a positive response from tennis fans, with many sharing hilarious plots of how it signifies Rafael Nadal’s 15th win at the tournament.

2024 is set to be a noteworthy year for Stade Roland Garros. Apart from the annual Grand Slam event, which is held in late May and early June, the complex will also serve as the host for tennis at the Paris Olympics from July 26- August 11.

Additionally, the tournament’s most successful champion, 14-time winner Rafael Nadal is also set to make a return to Court Philippe-Chatrier. The Spaniard, who hadn’t missed a single edition of the French Open since his debut in 2005, was unable to compete in 2023 due to a prolonged hip injury.

On December 20, the French Open released its poster for the blockbuster 2024 event.

The poster, designed by photographer and visual artist Paul Rousteau, depicts the tournament’s claycourt as a reflection on the gleaming river Seine, pictured during the golden hour. In the place of the Sun is a tennis ball, and the Eiffel Tower is also captured in the distance.

Tennis fans were in awe of the visual and many took to social media to share their amazement.

"Absolutely love this - the choice to use an impressionist style is perfect," one fan said on Reddit.

Many others associated the poster with Rafael Nadal and envisioned the Spaniard’s potential 15th victory at the event.

"This screams to me 'Nadal walking off in the sunset with his 15th French Open title'," one fan said.

A few others hilariously corrected the narrative, taking into account the Spaniard’s physical struggles.

"Nadal is hoisted into a rescue helicopter with his 15th French Open title," one fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"Rafael Nadal's goal has to be Roland Garros, and then the Olympics" - Boris Becker

Rafael Nadal poses after his 2022 French Open victory

Rafael Nadal is set to make a competitive comeback at the Brisbane International (December 31 - January 7). The Spaniard will then contest the Australian Open. It has been reported that he will play in the Barcelona Open as well, if healthy. Additionally, the 37-year-old has also been confirmed for the 'Netflix Slam' - an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz, on March 3.

Boris Becker recently discussed the Spaniard’s impending return. The former World No. 1 opined that the 22-time Grand Slam champion won’t be too worried about his results during the initial tournaments, including the Australian Open.

"I don't think his expectations for Melbourne are sky-high right now: if he wins a few matches there, good for him," the German told Eurosport.

According to Becker, the Spaniard will instead focus on the claycourt events in the lead-up to the French Open and the Paris Olympics.

"He will then concentrate on the claycourt tournaments early on. He'll definitely play Monte-Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid and maybe even Rome in order to be 100 percent fit again in Paris," Becker said. "His goal has to be Roland Garros, and then the Olympics, both of which will be played in Paris on clay. But he has to play first: he will only gain match fitness and match practice by playing in matches."

