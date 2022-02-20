Rafael Nadal holds the record for both the youngest and oldest player to win the Mexican Open

Rafael Nadal will play his first match since the historic final of the 2022 Australian Open, where he defeated Daniil Medvedev to become the first man in history to win 21 Grand Slams, at the Mexican Open on Tuesday.

Acapulco has been a happy hunting ground for the Spaniard in the past. He has won the title three times, one behind David Ferrer and Thomas Muster's record of four. Two of his titles in Mexico have been record-breaking in a way, as they made him the youngest and oldest player ever to win the tournament.

The Mallorcan won his first Mexican Open title way back in 2005, when he was only a teenager. Seeded eighth in the tournament, the former World No. 1 defeated third seed Guillermo Canas in straight sets in the quarterfinals. In the final, he pulled off a dominant 6-1, 6-0 win over compatriot Albert Montanes to take the glory.

The triumph marked the 20-time Grand Slam champion's second title of the year and third ATP tour title of his career. It should be noted that the tournament was played on claycourts at the time.

His third title came in 2020, after the surface was changed to hardcourt. This time around, the World No. 5 was the top seed and won the tournament without dropping a set. He defeated seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals and dispatched Taylor Fritz in the final to seal the title. It also marked his first title of the year, and the 85th of his career.

The former World No. 1's second title came in 2013, the last edition before the surface change. As the second seed, Nadal went all the way without dropping a set and defeated defending champion David Ferrer in the final.

Rafael Nadal faces Reilly Opelka in his opener at the 2022 Mexican Open

Rafael Nadal faces Reilly Opelka in the opening round of the 2022 Acapulco Open.

Rafael Nadal's unbeaten run this season will be severely tested at the Mexican Open, where he has been handed a significantly difficult draw. In his first-round match, the Spaniard will square off against World No. 20 Reilly Opelka.

Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Nadal's terrible path to Acapulco title:



R1 Opelka

R2 Dimitrov/Cressy

QF Berrettini

SF Medvedev

F Zverev/Tsitsipas Nadal's terrible path to Acapulco title:R1 OpelkaR2 Dimitrov/CressyQF BerrettiniSF MedvedevF Zverev/Tsitsipas

The American is on a seven-match winning streak at the moment which could be eight by the time he faces the Mallorcan. Opelka won last week's Dallas Open and has reached the final at the ongoing Delray Beach Open, where he will lock horns with top seed Cameron Norrie in the final.

A win against Opelka will most likely pit the 20-time Grand Slam champion against Grigor Dimitrov in the second round. If the seeds hold, the quarterfinals, semifinals and final opponents for the fourth seed are expected to be World No. 6 Matteo Berrettini, World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and World No. 3 Alexander Zverev.

