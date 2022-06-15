Rafael Nadal to be honored by the Balearic government 

Earlier this month, Spain's Rafael Nadal achieved new heights in men's tennis by becoming the first and only male player to win 22 Grand Slam titles. Nadal beat Norwegian Casper Ruud in the 2022 French Open title match in straight sets to lift the La Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy for a record-extending 14th time.

As the World No. 4 enjoys a two-Major lead over rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the moment, the Balearic government has decided to honor the Spaniard. On Wednesday, Nadal will be felicitated in Mallorca by Francina Armengol, the president of the Balearic Islands.

The 36-year-old will attend the grand ceremony where the authorities will celebrate his decorated career. Nadal's greatest accomplishments include 22 Grand Slams (14 Roland Garros trophies, four US Opens, two Australian Opens, and two Wimbledon titles), 36 ATP Masters 1000 wins, two Olympic gold medals, and five Davis Cups.

Grand Slams played:Federer - 81Djokovic - 67Nadal - 64Grand Slams won:Nadal - 22Federer - 20Djokovic - 20 Grand Slams played:Federer - 81Djokovic - 67Nadal - 64Grand Slams won:Nadal - 22Federer - 20Djokovic - 20😮

When Nadal won the 2022 Australian Open in January, he broke a three-way tie for 20 Grand Slams between Federer, Djokovic, and himself. After missing the second half of the 2021 season due to his recurring foot injury, the Spaniard even considered calling it a day. However, to everyone's surprise, Nadal produced his best-ever start to a season this year by winning his first 20 matches.The French Open was his fourth title of the year.

"Rafael Nadal has achieved the greatest feat in the entire history of sport" - Guy Forget

Rafael Nadal after winning the 2022 French Open

After Rafael Nadal's triumph in Paris, French tennis administrator and former player Guy Forget lauded the Spaniard and even called his 14 Roland Garros victories 'the greatest feat' in all of sports history.

"For me, Rafael Nadal has achieved the greatest feat in the entire history of sport. Period. He is above Muhammad Ali, Pelé, or Michael Jordan. If it had been said a few years ago that someone would win the same Grand Slam tournament 14 times, no one would have believed it," Forget said.

The Spaniard immediately started treatment on his left foot after returning from Paris. He suffers from Mueller-Weiss Syndrome, a degenerative condition that causes pain in the bones of the feet. In a press conference after the Roland Garros final, Nadal revealed that he had to use anesthetic injections and anti-inflammatories throughout the tournament to neutralize pain in his foot.

As per reports, Nadal started training on grass at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponca on Monday to be ready for Wimbledon, where he has emerged as the winner in 2008 and 2010.

