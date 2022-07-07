"Rafael Nadal is not human" - David de Gea tweets as celebrities react to the Spaniard's incredible win in Wimbledon quarterfinals

Rafael Nadal pulled off one of the most incredible wins in tennis history to reach the semifinals of Wimbledon with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 win over Taylor Fritz.

Nadal, who’d had to call the physio midway through the second set with what appeared to be a serious abdominal issue, battled his way past a determined opponent to remain on course for a calendar Grand Slam.

Fans and celebrities from all over the world have been reacting to the sensational win. Goalkeeper David de Gea aptly described his fellow countryman as "not human" after the phenomenal win.

"Is not human, Rafael Nadal"

Former US Open champion Gabriela Sabatini also reacted to the stunning win on Twitter.

Spanish footballer José María Gutiérrez Hernández complimented his fellow countryman, calling him the "best Spanish athlete of all time."

JOSE MARIA GUTIERREZ @GUTY14HAZ . Q grande eres @RafaelNadal sin duda el mejor deportista español de todos los tiempos y como sigues haciéndonos disfrutar tanto . Q grande eres @RafaelNadal sin duda el mejor deportista español de todos los tiempos y como sigues haciéndonos disfrutar tanto .👏👏👏👏👏💪💪💪💪💪💪.

"How great you are @RafaelNadal, without a doubt the best Spanish athlete of all time and how you continue to make us enjoy so much."

American actor Ben Stiller cheered the tennis legend to go the distance with just one word - "Vamos."

Patrick McEnroe simply asserted that he had already said what he had to about the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

"Well, I said it before, I'll say it again, Rafael Nadal everyone, Rafael Nadal."

Former American tennis professional Brad Gilbert lauded the 36-year-old for finding a way to win despite being hampered by injury.

Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation tremendous effort from Vamos-Rafa @RafaelNadal finding a way battling stomach injury to tough out Fritz Carlton, the greatness of best of 5 on full display once again @Wimbledon tremendous effort from Vamos-Rafa @RafaelNadal finding a way battling stomach injury to tough out Fritz Carlton, the greatness of best of 5 on full display once again @Wimbledon 👍💪👊😎👊👊

"Tremendous effort from Vamos-Rafa @Rafael Nadal. Finding a way battling stomach injury to tough out Fritz Carlton, the greatness of best of 5 on full display once again."

Rafael Nadal scripts history 14 years to the day he beat Federer at Wimbledon

Nadal now has a 8-0 QF record at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal revealed during the course of his on-court interview that he had to find a way to serve differently on account of the abdominal injury which forced him to take a medical time-out during the contest.

"The body in general is fine. In the abdominal, it is not going well, being honest. I had to find a way to serve a little bit differently, for a lot of moments I was thinking maybe I would not be able to finish the match, but I don’t know. The court, the energy," said Nadal.

It was a case of history being rewritten fourteen years to the day for Nadal, who defeated five-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer in the Wimbledon finals on June 6, 2008.

The near five-hour classic ended with the Spaniard prevailing after he lost to the Swiss maestro in the finals of 2006 and 2007. The tennis classic has often been referred to as one of the greatest matches of all time.

Nadal will face Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals, hoping to make it to the Wimbledon finals for the first time since 2011.

