Rafael Nadal has made a rather startling admission, stating that he would prefer that his son play a different sport than tennis.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion became a father in 2022, as his wife Maria Francisca Perello gave birth to their firstborn, Rafael Nadal Perello. The toddler has been spotted several times on the tour already, accompanying his father to tournaments and watching him practice from the sidelines.

Speaking in a recent interview with LaSexta, however, the Spaniard painfully admitted that despite all that tennis has given him, it would be better if his son chose something else to pursue. At the same time, he also clarified that if he does choose tennis, he will wholeheartedly support him nonetheless.

"I would prefer that [my son] practice another sport. It pains me to say it with everything that tennis has given me... If he wants to play tennis, I will support him. But if he plays another sport, better," Nadal said, as quoted by Marca.

Speaking as to his approach to fatherhood next, the 22-time Grand Slam champion emphasized that he would not like to be the type of father who justified everything their children did.

"I wouldn't like to be the typical father who justifies everything his children have done. At the moment I'm not in that position," he said.

Rafael Nadal: "We are in a situation where thinking about comebacks is difficult for me"

Rafael Nadal also spoke about the possibility of 2024 being his final year on tour, remarking that he is yet to decide whether he will retire from tennis at the end of the year.

For the moment, even if he was not in a situation where thinking about comebacks or winning big trophies is difficult for him, the Spaniard opined that he and his family were enjoying seeing him play and that it will have to do for the moment.

"I am very aware of the difficulties. We are in a situation where thinking about comebacks or winning big things is difficult for me... I haven't decided one hundred percent that this will be the last year. It looks like it, but I can't confirm it. Imagine that in three months I'm fine, I'm healthy... my family wants me to continue and I'm enjoying it," Nadal said.

Having had to miss the Australian Open as a result of a minor injury, the former World No. 1 is likely to play next at Indian Wells.

