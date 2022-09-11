Rafael Nadal is my idol since I've been playing; having him and now Carlos Alcaraz, it's one of the things that makes Spain different from other countries: US Open boys' singles champion Martin Landaluce

US Open boys' singles champion Martin Landaluce has said that Rafael Nadal has been his idol since he started playing tennis.

The 16-year-old, who is a student at Nadal's academy in Mallorca, won the junior tournament in New York by beating Belgium's Gilles-Arnaud Bailly 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-2 in the final.

Landaluce's victory marks the second successive year that a Spaniard has won the boys' singles title at the US Open, with Daniel Rincon triumphing last year.

The Iberian country could have a singles champion in the men's category as well, with Carlos Alcaraz contesting the final on Sunday

In his post-match press conference, Landaluce was asked why the Spaniards are doing so well at present. He replied by saying that the mentality plays a huge role and that Spain is a nation of "fighters."

"I think in part is the mentality we have like a country. We are fighters. Especially I think we have had Rafa Nadal, one of the best persons, best examples of sport management. Yeah, like a person he's great. He's my idol since I've been playing. I think for many people he's such an inspiration," Landaluce said.

The 16-year-old also stated that having the likes of Nadal and Alcaraz made Spain a bit different from other countries and that the King of Clay exemplifies the nation's fighting spirit.

"Having him, and now Carlos, one of the things that Spain has in, like, difference with other countries, because we're so fighters. We try to win in every match, in every moment. Also we have Nadal that is the best example for that," Landaluce added.

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have done exceptionally well in 2022

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have both done very well this season

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have both enjoyed fantastic seasons so far. The former has won 38 out of 43 matches, with four titles to his name. These include a second Australian Open and 14th French Open.

Alcaraz has won 50 out of 59 matches and like Nadal, he has also won four tournaments. The 19-year-old won two Masters 1000 titles in Miami and Madrid while also triumphing in two ATP 500 events in Rio and Barcelona.

Alcaraz will face Casper Ruud for his maiden Grand Slam title as well as the No. 1 ranking on Sunday.

