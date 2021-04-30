Rafael Nadal improves career win percentage to 83.12% after Barcelona run, occupies No. 1 spot in all-time list ahead of Novak Djokovic

Over the last few years, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have been constantly battling for the No. 1 spot in the list of highest career match win percentages. Nadal marginally trailed Djokovic towards the end of 2020, but the Spaniard has now reversed the order.

After winning his 12th title at Barcelona last week, Rafael Nadal finds himself firmly positioned in the top spot. Nadal's five match wins in the Spanish city have given him a career win-loss record of 1015-206, for a percentage of 83.12%.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, lost in the semifinals of the Serbia Open, thus preventing him from maintaining the gap. The Serb's career win-loss record now stands at 946-194, giving him a win percentage of 82.98%.

The win percentages of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic before the Barcelona Open and Serbia Open stood at 83.06% and 83.02% respectively. Nadal also led Djokovic in this statistic before the Monte Carlo Masters (or after the Australian Open) with an overall percentage of 83.1% compared to Djokovic's 83.08%.

The Serb is currently second on the all-time list of win percentages. He is just ahead of Bjorn Borg in third place, who has a win percentage of 82.36%.

Roger Federer occupies the fourth spot on the list with an overall win percentage of 82.04%. Given that the Swiss star still has a bit of tennis left in him, it is possible that he will finish above Bjorn Borg on this chart.

Rafael Nadal had amassed a win percentage of 83.25% after clinching his 20th Major at the 2020 Roland Garros. However, some unfavorable results after the claycourt Slam, coupled with some spectacular runs from Novak Djokovic, saw the Serb take over the top spot.

Djokovic's win percentage after the French Open was 83.11%. The margins between him and Nadal have always been very slim in this particular statistic.

Rafael Nadal, however, has a golden chance to build a sizeable lead for himself over the coming few weeks. Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the Madrid Masters gives the Mallorcan a solid opportunity to surge ahead.

Given how Nadal has always dominated this part of the year, it would take a colossal dip in form for him to lose control of the top spot.

Advertisement

A look at the players who follow Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic in the list

Rafael Nadal leads the all-time win percentage leaderboard

Here is the full top-10 list of players with the highest career winning percentages of all time:

1) Rafael Nadal: 1015-206 (win-loss); 83.12% win percentage.

2) Novak Djokovic: 946-194 (win-loss); 82.98% win percentage.

3) Bjorn Borg: 654-140 (win-loss); 82.36% win percentage.

4) Roger Federer: 1243-272 (win-loss); 82.04% win percentage.

5) Jimmy Connors: 1274-283 (win-loss); 81.82% win percentage.

6) John McEnroe: 883-198 (win-loss); 81.68% win percentage.

7) Ivan Lendl: 1068-242 (win-loss); 81.52% win percentage.

8) Rod Laver: 576-146 (win-loss); 79.77% win percentage.

9) Pete Sampras: 762-222 (win-loss); 77.44% win percentage.

10) Andy Murray: 677-202 (win-loss); 77.02% win percentage.