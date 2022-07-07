Rafael Nadal injury update: Spaniard diagnosed with 7mm tear in abdomen but plans to play in Wimbledon SF against Nick Kyrgios - Reports

Arguably the greatest player of all time, Rafael Nadal has time and again pushed his limits on the court. It was no different on Wednesday, as the Spaniard beat Taylor Fritz in the Wimbledon quarterfinals with an abdominal injury.

The Spaniard received a medical timeout and was constantly receiving treatment from the doctor throughout the match.

The extent of the injury was revealed by Spanish newspaper Marca, who reported on the damage to Nadal's abdominal muscle. The 23-time Grand Slam champion was subject to tests on Thursday morning, according to the report, and will be under the supervision of his coach Marc Lopez.

"Nadal suffers a break of seven millimeters in one of the abdominal muscles and wants to try to play the semifinal," MARCA reported.

This is not the first time that the Mallorcan has had abdominal injuries. He infamously played in the 2009 US Open semifinals against Juan Martin del Potro with the same injury. Stunningly, the southpaw did not retire from that match either, as the Argentine beat the Spaniard in straight sets with Nadal winning just six games in the entire match.

In his Wimbledon quarterfinal against Fritz, Nadal was asked to retire from the match by his father and sister when he opted to take a medical timeout early in the match.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis "My sister and father were telling me to retire. For me, it's tough to quit in the middle of a match. I have done that a couple of times in my career, but I hate doing that. That's why I kept fighting, wanting to finish the match regardless of the result."



Rafael Nadal "My sister and father were telling me to retire. For me, it's tough to quit in the middle of a match. I have done that a couple of times in my career, but I hate doing that. That's why I kept fighting, wanting to finish the match regardless of the result." Rafael Nadal https://t.co/LSEsqGuw3E

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Nadal revealed that he's been suffering from the issue for a while now.

"It's obvious that today is nothing new. I had these feelings for a couple of days. Without a doubt, today was the worst day. Have been an important increase of pain and limitation. And that's it. Let's see what's going on tomorrow,” Nadal said.

An injury-riddled season for Rafael Nadal

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Rafael Nadal has played with injuries throughout his entire career. The most notable injury was to his foot, which has been plaguing the Spaniard since 2006 but was aggravated this year at the French Open. En route to winning his 14th title at Roland Garros, the southpaw had to take numerous painkillers and injections to play through the pain.

Nadal also struggled with a rib injury earlier this year. The Spaniard went up against Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals at Indian Wells and injured his rib. While he won the match, he lost to Taylor Fritz in the final. He subsequently had a delayed start to the claycourt season due to recovery.

Despite the extreme adversities, Rafael Nadal finds himself in the semifinals of Wimbledon and keeps alive his hopes of a Calendar Grand Slam.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far