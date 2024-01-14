Rafael Nadal is already planning his return to the ATP Tour, if reports coming in from Melbourne are to be believed.

Nadal had been out of action for nearly a year due to a hip injury. The Spaniard made his return to pro tennis at the 2024 Brisbane International in early January, winning his first two matches in straight sets to reach the last eight. He, however, tore one of his muscles in his left hip area during a three-set quarterfinal loss to Australia's Jordan Thompson.

The 22-time Major winner announced his withdrawal from this week's Australian Open, stating that his body wasn't ready for the toils of the best-of-five format just yet. Although fans will miss Rafael Nadal in Melbourne, they can rejoice at the fact that his comeback is still on the cards.

Earlier on Sunday (January 14), former player-turned-Eurosport analyst Laura Robson disclosed that she had been in talks with some Spanish coaches in Melbourne. According to them, the Spaniard is considering to enter the 2024 Qatar Open, which begins on February 19.

The 29-year-old Brit also stated in her report for the sports TV network that Nadal's injury woes aren't as bad as fans may have thought.

"Guys, I'm so pumped I'm lost, because I've got news, I've got gossip but not necessarily gossip... just got good news, really if you're a Rafa fan. Been chatting away with some Spanish coaches the last 48 hours, and last I heard, the plan for him is to restart in Doha, which is actually just around the corner a few weeks after the Australian Open," Robson said.

"So clearly his injury isn't that bad, he's gonna manage it, whether he actually plays at [Doha], we'll see. But the fact that he's even hopeful to be out there, that quickly after withdrawing from Aussie Open is really great news," she added.

"Rafael Nadal can start in Madrid or Rome, or even if he goes to South America in February" - Laura Robson

Rafael Nadal poses with the 2014 Qatar ExxonMobil Trophy

Laura Robson was admittedly intrigued by Rafael Nadal potentially making his return at a hardcourt tournament post-Australian Open, and not the European claycourt season or the Golden Swing in Latin America.

"You would think maybe he might just want to start on the clay, given there's only a handful of hardcourt tournaments before. And, you know, he can start in Madrid or Rome, or even if he goes to South America in February, does Rio," Robson said. "It's interesting to see what he's going to do, but the good news is he's already thinking about coming back."

The 22-time Major winner has made eight appearances at the Qatar Open in Doha over his long and illustrious career. He won his lone title at the ATP 250 tournament in 2014, beating Gael Monfils in three sets.

Apart from his title victory, the Spaniard has played two more finals in Doha, finishing as the runner-up to Novak Djokovic and Nikolay Davydenko in 2016 and 2010, respectively.

