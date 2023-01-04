Greek tennis sensation Maria Sakkari revealed how she was inspired by tennis legend Rafael Nadal to win a match against Petra Martic at the 2023 United Cup.

In the Perth City Finals match between Greece and Croatia, Sakkari defeated Martic in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. Sakkari's win gave team Greece a 2-1 lead before Stefanos Sakellaridis' defeat to Borna Gojo tied the score at 2-2.

Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas, who are currently unbeaten in their first two matches this week, will now compete in the decisive mixed doubles rubber against fresh pair Petra Martic and Borna Gojo.

In her post-match on-court interview, Sakkari explained how Nadal had inspired her to alter her mid-match tactic. She claimed to have adopted the Spaniard's baseline-based strategy and stuck with it to generate as many returns as she could, which worked incredibly well for her.

"I had to adapt. I had to change my returning position because the ball was bouncing very high. I said 'I am gonna do a Rafa, go and stand you know on the Perth sign and just you know stay deep and make as many returns as I can'. It worked for me today," the Greek said.

"I can't say that the situation is ideal" - Rafael Nadal after losing two consecutive matches ahead of the Australian Open 2023

Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2023 United Cup.

Rafael Nadal suffered two successive defeats for Spain in the ongoing United Cup. His first defeat came against Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom, while his second came against Australian Alex de Minaur.

The World No. 2 claimed in a press conference that he needed these two losses to get back on track after missing almost six to seven months in action due to injury.

"Well, six hours on court almost. I need hours on court. I need battles like this. Didn't play much official matches the last six months, almost seven. Yeah, days like these two helps," he said.

He was quick to add that it was not all doom and gloom, however. He stated that he played some good tennis at times in the two defeats, particularly with his backhand and forehand.

"Of course with victories the process is faster, but I need to keep fighting, that's it. For moments I played very good level of tennis. Playing very good with the backhand, changing directions with the forehand," Nadal expressed.

With two weeks left to defend his title at the Australian Open, Nadal admitted that the situation was not "ideal" for him, adding that he needed to win a couple of matches to be prepared for the Major at Melbourne Park.

"I have two weeks before the Australian Open starts. I can't say that the situation is ideal, but at the same time, I can't say that it's very negative, because for moments I was playing good. I think that two matches are going to help me," the 22-time Grand Slam champion said.

"I need to win couple of matches. But the level was not that bad. Putting in perspective that I arrived needing a little bit more time," he added.

