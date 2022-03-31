"Rafael Nadal is an irreplaceable player, but we have the novelty of Carlos Alcaraz" - Barcelona Open tournament director David Ferrer on the draw

Rafael Nadal's clay season has been derailed by his recent rib injury suffered in Indian Wells. Following an excellent start to the season, which has seen him win titles in Melbourne, the Australian Open, and Acapulco, the Spaniard announced he will need to take 4-6 weeks off from the tour due to injury.

The 35-year-old returned from a long-term foot problem in commanding fashion this year. He went on a 20-match winning streak with his first loss of the season coming during a pain-ridden final against Taylor Fritz at Indian Wells.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Al final resulta que tengo una fisura por estrés en una de las costillas y estaré entre 4 y 6 semanas de baja. No son buenas noticias y no me esperaba esto. Estoy hundido y triste porque tras el inicio de temporada que he tenido tan buena. Al final resulta que tengo una fisura por estrés en una de las costillas y estaré entre 4 y 6 semanas de baja. No son buenas noticias y no me esperaba esto. Estoy hundido y triste porque tras el inicio de temporada que he tenido tan buena.

The Spaniard has already been removed from the player lineup at the Monte-Carlo Masters, but he is yet to be removed from the lineup at Barcelona. Tournament director David Ferrer is still hoping to see the Spaniard play in Catalonia, but he is full of praise for the lineup regardless.

''There will surely be three 'top 10' (Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, and Hubert Hurkacz) and 11 of the top 20," Ferrer was quoted as saying by MARCA. "A final between Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz would be attractive."

Ferrer revealed that although it would be ideal to see Nadal play, 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz is also a big draw for the tournament. The Spaniard has gone from strength to strength this year, even cracking the top 15 in the ATP rankings.

"Nadal is an irreplaceable player, but we have the novelty of Alcaraz, who creates a lot of expectations after how he has broken into the circuit this year. Having Rafa is something unique and the only thing I hope is that he recovers as soon as possible," Ferrer said.

TENNIS @Tennis



Carlos Alcaraz, who got the 5th Top 10 win of his career in Miami tonight, is just 12 days older than Nadal was when he got his 5th career Top 10 win at 2005 Monte Carlo.



Nadal: 18y, 10m, 12d

Alcaraz: 18y, 10m, 24d



"Rafael Nadal has always come out of this type of situation with more strength" - Ferrer on the Spaniard's injury

BNP Paribas Open - Day 13

News of a serious problem in his ribs has derailed his preparations to go for a 22nd Grand Slam title and 14th French Open title this year.

Over the course of his interaction, Ferrer spoke about how difficult it would be for his compatriot to quickly return from this setback. However, given Nadal's previous record, he backs the 35-year-old to be back at his best on clay.

"It is not easy when they tell you that you have an injury and more so at the beginning of the clay. He had been playing very well and with confidence. But if there is something Rafa has, it is that he has always come out of this type of situation with more strength. Injuries are part of the sport," he said.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan