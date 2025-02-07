Rafael Nadal issues word of caution to LaLiga as he plays soccer with friends at his tennis academy

The Rafael Nadal Academy recently dropped a light-hearted challenge for the globally renowned soccer league La Liga. The Spanish legend traded tennis courts to test his levels on the football field, creating new highlights on social media.

Nadal has been a soccer fan since childhood. However, his connection to the sport goes beyond mere fandom. His uncle, Miguel Ángel Nadal, was a professional footballer who enjoyed a successful career, winning five La Liga titles and a European Cup with Barcelona.

Rafael Nadal recently shared an exciting glimpse of his soccer session at his tennis academy. The Spanish tennis legend showcased his dribbling skills alongside friends and academy members. The twist lay in his caption where the 38-year-old issued a word of caution to La Liga.

"⚽ afternoon with friends and team at the @rnadalacademy. Stay tuned, @LaLiga, there is talent here 😅😂," he wrote.

Rafael Nadal once aspired to pursue a professional soccer career. Although it began as a childhood passion, he later revealed in his biography that choosing tennis over football was one of the toughest decisions of his career.

The 38-year-old is now free from the demands of tennis after he retired back in October 2024. With this newfound freedom, he is living his childhood dream of dominating the soccer field once again.

Rafael Nadal cherishes freedom in his post-retirement life

Rafael Nadal recently unveiled feeling better after bidding farewell to the tennis world. Staying at home for a while after his retirement ceremony, the Spaniard was honored with a trophy at the Grand Gala of Mundo Deportivo. After receiving the award, he finally responded to fans' repetitive queries about his post-retirement life.

"I’m fine, perfect, doing a different kind of work, but trying to organise what my life is right now and what my life will be in the future. All changes take time, but personally I’m very well. I’m getting used to a new stage of my life. The last years of my career were difficult and that helps me not to miss it so much. I only retired three months ago, not a year ago, so I can’t be completely clear, but at the moment I’m well," he said (via the ATP Tour).

The 22-time Grand Slam champion cited multiple injuries as the primary reason for his retirement from tennis. Free from the rigorous training schedule now, the Spaniard is living a pain-free life and enjoying his time beyond the sport.

