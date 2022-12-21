Rafael Nadal: "It is a gift to be active for another year"

Rafael Nadal might have his doubts about the 2023 season, but the Spaniard is still excited to see what the new year brings. The doubts, in fact, are nothing new for the 22-time Grand Slam champion, who went through the same emotions back when he was a much younger man as well.

On Tuesday (December 20), Nadal received his record sixth award at the AS Sports Awards in Madrid. It was a reward for a brilliant 2022 season that saw him win two Grand Slam titles and finish the year as the World No. 2.

Speaking at the ceremony, the 36-year-old touched on his plans for the future, stating that he considers it a "gift" to be able to play another season on the ATP Tour. At the same time, the Mallorcan did not want to think too far ahead, wanting to take the season little by little and focus just on the day-to-day improvements.

"We will have to discover little by little how the season starts, there are always doubts about how it will turn out. I had them at the age of 20 and 22, at 36 and a half already," Rafael Nadal said.

"It is a gift to be active for another year and I am enjoying day to day and the opportunity to continue competing.”

The former World No. 1 went on to extend his thanks to the Spanish newspaper for bestowing the honor on him. He added that he was "excited" to add another AS Award to his trophy cabinet.

"I want to especially thank AS, one of the leading newspapers in the world of sports at a European and Spanish level, for considering me suitable for this award," he said. "I am very excited."

Rafael Nadal to kick off 2023 with United Cup and title defense at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal is the defending champion at the 2023 Australian Open

The 2023 season will see Rafael Nadal first compete at the United Cup in Australia, where he will lead the Spanish squad in Group D. The tournament will see Spain compete against the hosts and Great Britain, giving Nadal the opportunity to take on the likes of Nick Kyrgios and Dan Evans.

From Sydney, the 22-time Grand Slam champion will then travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open, where he is the defending champion. After defeating Daniil Medvedev in a historic five-setter at the Rod Laver Arena last year, the World No. 2 will be hoping to extend his tally of Grand Slam titles to 23.

However, it will be a tall order as nine-time winner Novak Djokovic is expected to be back in the mix this time around.

