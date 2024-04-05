Rafael Nadal keeps up hope for French Open participation, continues training on clay despite heartbreaking Monte-Carlo Masters withdrawal

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has continued his training on clay courts as he keeps up his hopes of participation in the French Open despite a heartbreaking withdrawal from the Monte-Carlo Masters. Nadal announced on Thursday that he would not be competing at the tournament, which heralds the start of the clay court season, stating that his body just won't let him play.

The Spaniard, who has won a record 11 titles at the Monte-Carlo Masters, posted videos of his training on clay courts at the Rafa Nadal Academy on social media. He won the Monte-Carlo Masters, an ATP 1000 event, for eight consecutive years-from 2005 to 2012, and thrice again from 2016 to 2018.

Rafael Nadal has been battling injuries and was sidelined for most of the 2023 season. He returned to the professional tour in January this year.

Though he beat Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler in the first two rounds of the Brisbane International this year, he lost to Jordan Thompson of Australia in the quarterfinals. He pulled out of the Australian Open after developing a micro tear on a muscle during his run at the Brisbane International.

Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slam titles, has not played at the competitive level ever since his loss in the quarterfinals at Brisbane. He, however, played against compatriot Carlos Alcaraz at the 'Netflix Slam' in Las Vegas in March.

The Spaniard was expected to be back in action for the Middle East Swing and Sunshine Double but he withdrew from both stating that he was not fully fit to be competitive.

He pulled out of the Indian Wells Masters days after playing the 'Netflix Slam' stating that he was not ready to play at the highest level at such an important event. Nadal played only two tournaments in 2023 after suffering an injury to his abdomen at the Australian Open that year.

Rafael Nadal scheduled to play at Barcelona Open next

Rafael Nadal with the trophy after winning the Barcelona Open in 2021

Rafael Nadal is scheduled to play at the Barcelona Open next. He has won a record 12 titles at the Barcelona Open, an ATP 500 tournament, where a court is named after him. The event will be held from April 13-21.

Nadal has not played in Barcelona since winning the title in 2021 due to injuries. The Spaniard, who has won a record 14 titles at the French Open, is expected to focus his energy on Roland Garros.

With the Olympics being held on the clay courts of Paris this year, an injury-free Nadal would be a contender at the quadrennial games. Nadal and Andre Agassi are the only male players who have won a 'Career Golden Slam', a gold medal in the singles event at the Olympics and titles at all the four Grand Slams. The Spaniard won the gold medal in the singles event at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

