Rafael Nadal's kit for Wimbledon 2022 revealed

In a press conference at the Mallorca Country Club on Friday, Rafael Nadal confirmed his intentions to take part in the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

The Spaniard last played in the tournament in 2019, reaching the semifinals before losing to Roger Federer in four sets. He missed last year's tournament due to injury.

The 36-year-old also said that he will travel to London on Monday, where he will continue his preparations.

"[The foot treatment that] was done in Barcelona is not a 100% immediate thing, but changes are noticeable. I have noticed them, strange sensations, my joint pain has decreased. My intention is to play at Wimbledon, travel to London on Monday," Rafael Nadal said.

He was also seen practicing in Mallorca before his press-conference took place. With there being a chance of Nadal competing at Wimbledon, his all-white kit for the tournament has been released.

Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon: How has he fared over the years?

Rafael Nadal has won Wimbledon twice so far

Rafael Nadal's win percentage at Wimbledon is 81.5%. While excellent by normal standards, it is also his lowest of all Grand Slams. After losing back-to-back finals in 2006 and 2007, the Spaniard beat Roger Federer to win the grass-court Major for the very first time the following year.

He won the tournament for a second time in 2010, beating Tomas Berdych 6–4, 6–4, 6–7(5), 6–7(8), 9–7 in the final. The next year, Nadal reached the final again but lost to Novak Djokovic 6–4, 6–1, 1–6, 6–3.

He did not reach another quarterfinal at Wimbledon until 2018, when he lost to the Serb. The Spaniard reached the final four in 2019 as well but lost to Federer.

If Nadal competes in the tournament this year, he will be considered one of the favorites to win. The 36-year-old has had an impressive season so far, having won 30 out of 33 matches so far. He won the Australian Open as well as the French Open, while also triumphing at the Mexican Open and the Melbourne Summer Set 1.

Nadal is in contention to complete a historic Calendar Slam and winning Wimbledon would put him in pole position to do so. He, however, has a tough task ahead as the likes of Djokovic, Matteo Berrettini, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev are also in contention for the title.

