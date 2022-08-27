"Rafael Nadal knows how to win Majors; only time Rafa gets in a bit of trouble on hardcourt is early" - Mark Knowles on Spaniard's US Open chances

Former doubles World No. 1 Mark Knowles has tipped Rafael Nadal to go all the way at the US Open in the next fortnight.

The 36-year-old, seeded second in New York, is on the comeback trail after tearing an abdominal muscle in his Wimbledon quarterfinal win over Taylor Fritz. Following a six-week absence, the Spaniard returned to action in Cincinnati last week but lost his opening match to eventual winner Borna Coric.

Knowles said on Tennis Channel that Nadal's experience in the Majors could stand him in good stead, especially if he survives the first few rounds, where he's at his most vulnerable on hardcourts.

"Rafael Nadal knows how to win Majors. He has got a great draw early. Only time Rafa gets in a bit of trouble on hardcourt is early. I like his chances. He has got to play himself in," he said.

The Spaniard opens against Rinky Hijikata and could face compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in the last four and defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the final. Knowles thinks the 36-year-old could prevail over the young Spaniard and go all the way, as Medvedev has a 'tricky' draw, with Nick Kyrgios lurking in his section.

US Open Tennis @usopen



R1: (WC) Hijikata

R2: Karatsev

R3: (32) Kecmanovic

R4: (14) Schwartzman

QF: (7) Norrie

SF: (3) Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal's Road to a 5th US Open 🏆
R1: (WC) Hijikata
R2: Karatsev
R3: (32) Kecmanovic
R4: (14) Schwartzman
QF: (7) Norrie
SF: (3) Alcaraz
F: (1) Medvedev

"He has got Alcaraz possibly if they both advance to the semifinal, I am going to go with experience," said Knowles. "Medvedev has got a tricky draw, depending on what happens in the Nick Kyrgios section. I am going with Rafael Nadal on the men's side."

Nadal is 19-0 at Majors this year, winning the Australian Open and Roland Garros, and reaching the last four at Wimbledon before withdrawing because of injury.

Rafael Nadal chasing history in New York

Rafael Nadal is a four-time winner in New York.

Rafael Nadal is chasing a plethora of milestones at the last Grand Slam of the year.

For starters, he's in a five-way battle with Medvedev, Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz for the World No. 1 ranking. With the Spaniard not playing at the US Open since winning his fourth title in 2019, he has no ranking points to defend. He will return to No. 1 if he goes all the way and could do so earlier if the aforementioned quartet do not reach the final.

Moreover, if he wins his fifth Flushing Meadows title in the next fortnight, he will move level with Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer for most titles at the US Open in the Open Era. It will also make the 36-year-old the oldest winner at Flushing Meadows and move him level with Serena Williams (23) for most Grand Slam singles titles by any player in the Open Era.

