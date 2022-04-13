Rafael Nadal launches Sports University in Spain, aims to carry on the tradition of his tennis academy with an international scope

Rafael Nadal has given back to the sport of tennis as much as anyone can as the superstar has participated in various exhibition and charity events around the world, but more importantly, Nadal started his own tennis academy.

The Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy has grown exponentially over the years and is situated in Mallorca alongside a Rafa Nadal Museum, health clinic, fitness center and many more things.

The latest upgrade for the tennis academy is the collaboration with Alfonso X el Sabio University (UAX) as Nadal and the university have joined hands and formed UAX Rafa Nadal Sports University. This is aimed at propelling the sports industry and will be presented towards the end of this month.

EFE Deportes @EFEdeportes Nace la UAX Rafa Nadal Sports University.



La UAX Rafa Nadal Sports University aunará el modelo de trabajo del tenista, reconocible por sus valores y por su metodología deportiva y académica.



📸 @rnadalacademy Nace la UAX Rafa Nadal Sports University.La UAX Rafa Nadal Sports University aunará el modelo de trabajo del tenista, reconocible por sus valores y por su metodología deportiva y académica. 📚 Nace la UAX Rafa Nadal Sports University.🎾 La UAX Rafa Nadal Sports University aunará el modelo de trabajo del tenista, reconocible por sus valores y por su metodología deportiva y académica.📸 @rnadalacademy https://t.co/Ajt8pU7lFy

This is yet another example of Nadal and his team taking the initiative and trying to better the sports industry and provide more opportunities for people to gain access to the profession.

Rafael Nadal's fairytale start to 2022 season marred by rib injury

Nadal in action against Taylor Fritz

Rafael Nadal's career-best 20-0 start to the season was ended by Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final. After the loss in Indian Wells, the Spaniard was diagnosed with a rib stress fracture. The 35-year-old was told by his doctor to rehabilitate and recover, with the timeline for a return on tour set to be four-to-six weeks.

Rafael Nadal started off the year with a title in the Melbourne Summer Set. He then beat the likes of Adrian Mannarino, Matteo Berrettini and Denis Shapovalov to reach the Australian Open final where he faced Daniil Medvedev. After dropping the first two sets against Medvedev, Nadal mounted an improbable comeback and captured a record 21st Grand Slam title.

Rafael Nadal then competed at Acapulco, where he once again had to see off Medvedev in the semifinals en route to his fourth title in the Mexican city.

However, his incredible season was brought to a halt as he suffered a rib fracture in his semi-final match against Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells. Nadal is set to spend a significant amount of time on the sidelines in order to recover completely.

He has already withdrawn from the Monte-Carlo Masters and Barcelona as well. Nadal will likely return in the Masters event in Madrid, which begins on May 4. The Spaniard is defending quarterfinals points from last year's event, where he lost to eventual champion Alexander Zverev

Edited by Keshav Gopalan