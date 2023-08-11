Rafael Nadal in line to be next president of Real Madrid after Florentino Perez: Reports

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal could become the next Real Madrid CF president, according to the latest reports from Spain.

Even though he was born in Mallorca where he often still resides, Rafael Nadal has been open about being a fan of Real Madrid, even attending matches on the regular at their home stadium.

Recently, rumors about current Real Madrid president Florentino Perez leaving his post began circulating, and it was soon reported that the 22-time tennis Grand Slam champion might be his successor.

The Spanish club denied the rumors about Perez leaving, but despite that, Mundo Deportivo reported that Perez's plan is to leave Madrid after the remodeling of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium was completed.

After the work on the stadium is finished, the 15th president of Real Madrid will carefully look for the best candidate to replace him.

Mundo Deportivo, while reporting about Perez's decision to leave, wasn't the one to claim Rafael Nadal might replace him, but instead, it was another Spanish outlet, Sport.

According to the report, the idea is to put together a new presidential structure for when Perez steps aside, with the new president being a person "with more representative character than executive."

Sport reports that Perez's dream is to put Nadal in the presidential chair, but also that if that doesn't come to fruition, Emilio Butragueno, current director of institutional relations of the club, appears as a great favorite for the 'white throne.'

It is possible that both Nadal and Butragueno will take over Real Madrid CF, as the tennis great would have "a more honorary position" instead of dedicating himself so much to executive work, which Butragueno could take over.

"Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer messed up everybody's expectation of what is normal" - Milos Raonic

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Laver Cup 2022

Canadian tennis player Milos Raonic recently compared the ATP Tour as it is now to what it was in the past decades when the Big-3 of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer were constantly dominating.

The trio has dominated tennis over the past two decades as they have won 65 Grand Slams between them, with Djokovic leading the way with 23. They have also ruled the roost when it comes to the Masters 1000 series titles as well as the World No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings.

"I think just three guys, to have three exemplary kind of legendary athletes in one sport, not even in one generation, period, but in one sport at the same time, you kind of mess up with everybody's expectation of what is normal," Raonic said in a recent interview.

The 32-year-old from Podgorica thinks that the Big 3 changed the way tennis is viewed by fans, saying:

"I think three guys just messed with everybody's expectations for a long time. In sport, and just in a lot of things, we have a very short-term memory, and I’m guilty of that as well. Tennis was quite different before Roger came around."

