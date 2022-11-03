Rafael Nadal loses before quarterfinals at Paris Masters for first time in his career

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal was unable to seal the win against Tommy Paul in the opening round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday, his first singles match since the US Open fourth-round exit.

Nadal took an early lead in the first set and raced away to take the set. Paul bounced back and forced a tie-break in the second set, where he prevailed to even the scores. Paul then dominated the third set and went on to win the match 6-3, 6(4)-7, 1-6. In doing so, the American became the first player to defeat Nadal before the quarterfinals in Bercy.

Speaking after his win, Paul said that the key to his career's "best win" was him not being nervous going into the contest.

"It's probably my best win. I was obviously pumped for the matchup because it's always interesting when you play one of the Big Three. I've only played him the second time, but the first time I was so nervous. It was weird, this time I wasn't really nervous. I was pretty relaxed going onto the court and the day before. I think that played a role. I came out playing pretty well. He got the first set, but I feel like I played pretty well from the jump," Paul explained.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



becomes the first player to defeat Nadal before the quarter-finals in Bercy - prevailing 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1!



#RolexParisMasters Comeback complete @TommyPaul1 becomes the first player to defeat Nadal before the quarter-finals in Bercy - prevailing 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1! Comeback complete 🙌@TommyPaul1 becomes the first player to defeat Nadal before the quarter-finals in Bercy - prevailing 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1!#RolexParisMasters https://t.co/qz5tZ4Jqwh

The Spaniard's lack of matches leading up to the Paris Masters was evident during the match and played a vital role in his loss. Nadal's defeat has also boosted Alcaraz's chances of finishing the year as the World No.1.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner is set to play in the ATP Finals in Turin next, another tournament the 36-year-old has never won.

"I'm excited about playing in Turin, even though the last couple of months have not been perfect. I will go to Turin after a good year; I have nothing to lose and will try my best," Nadal said in a press conference after his defeat to Paul.

“Difficult to imagine arriving in enough good shape to win a tournament that I didn't win during all my tennis career" – Rafael Nadal on ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal in action at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Rafael Nadal has qualified for the ATP Finals for the 17th time in his career. He is yet to win the title despite taking part in the event multiple times over the years.

The Mallorcan has only taken the court 10 times despite qualifying every year due to injuries. He has made it to the finals twice, where he has fallen to Big 3 rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

In a press conference, the 36-year-old revealed that he does not expect to be in good shape to win a tournament that he has never won before, following his loss to Tommy Paul in the Paris Masters.

“For me (it's) difficult to imagine now arriving in the World Tour Finals in enough good shape to win a tournament that I didn't win during all my tennis career," said Nadal.

"It's true that for the last five months I didn't spend enough days on the Tour. I don't even say competing on a tennis court. I say on the Tour. Practicing with the guys. That's what I need,” he added.

Like the Paris Masters, the ATP Finals is also played on the Spaniard’s least favorite surface — indoor hardcourt, a surface where his biggest weapon, the forehand, gets neutralized. Only one of his 92 tour titles has come on that surface, and that was back in 2005 in Madrid.

Poll : 0 votes