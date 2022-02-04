Rafael Nadal has not lost a tournament final since 2019 Australian Open defeat to Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal is currently on a 10-match winning streak in tournament finals. His last defeat in a title clash was at the hands of Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in 2019.
The Spaniard's streak almost came to an end at the Australian Open last week when he trailed World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev by two sets. The 35-year-old, however, held firm and staved off everything the Russian threw at him to win the match and clinch his 21st Major.
His win over Medvedev was his 10th consecutive victory in a tournament final, a streak that started at the Italian Open three years ago. The 21-time Major winner defeated the Serb in the final of the Rome Masters, exacting revenge for his Australian Open loss a few months earlier.
The Spaniard won Roland Garros a few weeks later, beating Dominic Thiem in four sets in the summit clash. He went on to add the Rogers Cup and the US Open to his trophy cabinet that year, beating Daniil Medvedev in the final of both tournaments.
Despite struggling with form and fitness, Rafael Nadal's streak continued in 2020, 2021 and 2022
Rafael Nadal's first final in 2020 came at the Acapulco Open, where he beat Taylor Fritz in straight sets. The Spaniard then continued his dominance at the French Open, beating Djokovic to win his 13th title in Paris. The 35-year-old did not win any other title that season.
After struggling at the start of the 2021 season, Nadal found some form in the claycourt swing, winning his 12th title in Barcelona after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas. He defeated Djokovic in the final of the Italian Open, before losing to the Serb in the semifinals at Roland Garros.
But his stellar record in tournament finals has continued in 2022, as he defeated Maxime Cressy at the Melbourne Summer Set, before prevailing against Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open.