"Rafael Nadal loves the sport, hard to say goodbye": Former tennis pro refutes Spaniard's retirement chances post-Australian Open injury withdrawal

Rafael Nadal is 37 years old and is approaching the end of his career. Former doubles World No.1 Mark Knowles recently shared how Nadal's love for tennis will make it difficult for him to say goodbye to the sport, despite recent injury-related Australian Open withdrawal.

Nadal returned to the ATP Tour after missing the majority of 2023 due to an injury that required surgery. The 22-time Grand Slam champion made a comeback at the 2024 Brisbane International, where he defeated Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler in the first two rounds before losing to Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinal clash against Jordan, Nadal suffered a micro muscle tear in his hip which forced him to pull out of the Melbourne Slam and fly back to Spain to seek medical treatment.

On the latest episode of "Tennis Channel Inside-in podcast," Mark Knowles stated that Nadal would only play when he felt fit, and if he could write a scenario for him, he would give the Spaniard time off to spend with his family. However, Knowles claimed that the 22-time Grand Slam champion loves the sport so much that it's difficult for him to bid adieu.

"One thing we know about Rafa is that he does it the right way. He's not gonna play unless he feels fit and ready. One of the greatest professionals as far as the way he attacks, his approach," Knowles said (at 5:17).

"We're all cheering for Rafa, and in a perfect world, if we could write the scenario for him, it would be maybe to go off and spend time with your family. But it's hard because, like a lot of great champs, he loves the sport. It's hard to say goodbye," he continued.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will not feature in Australian Open for the first time since 1999

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are known as the 'Big 3' of men's tennis. Federer retired from the sport in 2022 with 20 Grand Slam titles. Nadal currently has 22 Majors under his belt with Djokovic possessing 24.

Over the past 25 years, the Australian Open has always featured Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic in the main draw, but the 2024 edition will be an exception.

Novak Djokovic will be the only one out of the 'Big 3' competing in the Melbourne Slam. The Serb won the 2023 edition and hopes to become the first player — male or female — to win 25 Grand Slam titles.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here