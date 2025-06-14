Rafael Nadal makes honest admission about his 'new reality' in retirement after watching Alcaraz vs Sinner epic at French Open

Rafael Nadal candidly spoke on his 'new reality' after retiring from the sport and even made his thoughts known on the final clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the 2025 French Open. The tennis legend was honoured before the start of the tournament in Paris for his glorious career with 14 Grand Slam titles at the Roland Garros, which made him the 'King of Clay.'

The 22-time Grand Slam champion exclaimed that he felt rather nice to witness the finals like an average tennis fan from the normalcy of his home. He also appreciated both Sinner and Alcaraz for their incredible showdown in the final, but also shed light on the fact that this was his new reality from now on and that he was happy with that.

Having retired from the sport during the Davis Cup in November of last year, this was the first time for the Spaniard to witness his favorite tournament from the confines of his home. In an interview with the ATP Tour after the blockbuster final duel between two top-ranked players of this generation, Nadal got real about how he felt watching the match.

“I don’t feel like I would have liked to be there. I watched the tournament like any other fan, excited to see a place that was so important during my career and simply enjoying the tennis. This is my new reality, I don’t look beyond that,” Nadal said.

After Alcaraz successfully defended his French Open title, Rafael Nadal complimented both finalists for upholding the real spirit of tennis.

"Tennis is in good hands" - Rafael Nadal on Alcaraz and Sinner

Rafael Nadal at the 2025 French Open -Image Source: Getty

Just like every other tennis fan, Rafael Nadal was also gobsmacked after witnessing the extraordinary battle between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Even though his fellow Spaniard emerged victorious, he was proud of the level of tennis the duo had showcased.

“It was a match for the ages. I’m very happy for Carlos. It was a spectacular final, very exciting. Ending up with the cup after Sinner was so close to taking it for so long... I’m very happy for him,” Nadal said.

He further expressed his pride and was glad that the future of tennis was safe.

“There will be Grand Slam champions every year, and each of them will tread their own path. New stars will always appear, and here we have two of them. They are two players who are head and shoulders above the rest at the moment, proving that they are great champions. Tennis is in good hands in that regard,” he added.

Nadal also enjoyed fun times in Disneyland Paris, where he was honored by the famous Mickey Mouse.

