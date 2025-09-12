Rafael Nadal makes major prediction for Carlos Alcaraz days after Spaniard's incredible US Open triumph

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has reason to believe that fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz will have a long and illustrious career. The World No. 1 defeated Jannik Sinner to win the 2025 US Open, marking his second major title of the year and sixth overall.

Nadal, who himself dominated the tennis courts during the 2010s, sees a bright future ahead for his fellow countryman. On Thursday, the 22-time Grand Slam champion was at a charity golf tournament at the La Herrería golf course in the Madrid town of San Lorenzo de El Escorial. There, Nadal spoke to press, hailing Alcaraz for already leaving a fine impression in his career.

“Yes, he’s having an impressive career," Nadal said. "He is a very special player, we’ve known that for years, but time keeps confirming it, and he is making what is already an impressive career even better."

Nadal also added that Carlos Alcaraz can reach or even surpass the number of Grand Slams won by the well-revered "Big Three," including Roger Federer (20) and Novak Djokovic (24).

“His career seems to be headed toward something unique," Nadal added. "Hopefully, he can have a very long career, which is what he also needs to reach certain numbers, and hopefully injuries stay away and everything goes great for him... And well, let’s leave him be. He has six, which is an incredible number at his age, and hopefully he gets as many as he can.”

While Rafael Nadal had two prime challengers (the other two Big Three members) in almost every Grand Slam competed, Carlos Alcaraz so far faces a lone championship-favorite contender in Jannik Sinner. While Djokovic is active and is making it to the semifinals, he has suffered losses against both of this men in the last two Grand Slams.

Rafael Nadal takes pride in Carlos Alcaraz taking the Spanish legacy forward

Thanks to Rafael Nadal and other tennis greats coming from the land of Spain, the country holds a rich history in tennis. With Carlos Alcaraz's arrival, the legacy is will continue. Nadal holds this importance dearly to his heart.

“The truth is, having someone like him in Spain helps us to continue being a tennis reference country worldwide, which we have been for many years," Nadal said. "And I don’t say this just because of me, it goes back much earlier. Carlos gives continuity to this whole era of successes, not only in tennis, but also in sport in general.”

Rafael Nadal said that for Alcaraz to keep having success, he needs to enjoy the moment, set objectives and train everyday with passion.

