Rafael Nadal is the only male player with more than 50 wins in multiple Masters 1000 tournaments on 2 different surfaces

Rafael Nadal has 399 match wins in Masters 1000 events, the highest of any players at this level. This includes his latest triumph over Sebastian Korda in his 2022 Indian Wells Masters opener.

The Spaniard is also the only player in history to have won more than 50 matches at multiple Masters 1000 events on two different surfaces. The 21-time Grand Slam champion has the most wins at the Monte-Carlo Masters with 73 wins (11 titles) under his belt.

The Mallorcan also has the most wins at the Rome Masters, with 68 wins (10 titles) to his name. With both tournaments being played on clay, the records come as no surprise for the former World No. 1.

The World No. 4 has also won 55 matches on hardcourt in Indian Wells, 11 behind Roger Federer's all-time record of 66. Apart from Nadal, only Federer has more than 50 wins in two different Masters tournaments - 66 in Indian Wells and 56 at the Miami Masters - but they are both played on hard surfaces.

Novak Djokovic is the closest to the 21-time Grand Slam champion. The World No. 2 has won 59 matches at the Rome Masters and 50 at the Indian Wells Masters till date, meaning that one more win in Italy will be enough for him to join the Spaniard on the list.

It should be noted that the 35-year-old has also won 54 matches (plus two more matches courtesy of walkovers) at the Madrid Masters. But 13 of them came before the tournament switched from hardcourt to claycourt in 2009.

Rafael Nadal takes on Dan Evans in the third round of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters

Rafael Nadal has a chance to increase his win tally in Indian Wells to 56 when he takes on Dan Evans in the third round of the 2022 edition. The Brit, seeded 27th in the tournament, scored a straight-sets victory over Federico Coria in his opener to set up a meeting with the 21-time Grand Slam champion.

The Spaniard has a 2-0 lead in the head-to-head against Evans, winning both encounters without dropping a set. A win against the World No. 29 will pit the former World No. 1 against either 13th seed Denis Shapovalov or 17th seed Reilly Opelka in the fourth round.

