Rafael Nadal is the only man to reach QFs of both Australian Open and French Open this year

A total of five players who reached the 2022 Australian Open quarterfinals were in with a chance of making the last eight at the French Open as well. However, only one player managed to do so, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal.

Daniil Medevedev, Jannik Sinner, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Stefanos Tsitsipas were the other players in contention, but they lost their respective fourth-round encounters.

Second seed Medvedev lost to Marin Cilic, while Tsitsipas was ousted by Danish youngster Holger Rune. Sinner retired in the third set of his match against Andrey Rublev due to injury.

Nadal, meanwhile, thrilled a packed Court Philippe-Chatrier crowd with a stunning comeback win against Auger-Aliassime in their fourth-round encounter on Sunday. The Spaniard needed four hours and 21 minutes to prevail 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Nadal will take on Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

The win would have given him a lot of confidence heading into his quarterfinal clash with World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard will be looking to exact revenge for his semifinal loss against Djokovic last year.

Speaking about the upcoming contest, Nadal said he would fight as hard as he could to extend his stay in Paris.

"I am just trying to enjoy as much as possible and fight as much as I can to keep living the dream that is keep playing tennis and be back in a very advanced round of Roland Garros, playing against the World No. 1," Nadal said. "Let's see. I hope to be able to give myself a chance to play at the highest level possible and then let's see.

Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula match Rafael Nadal's feat by reaching French Open quarterfinals

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 French Open.

While no male player was able to match Nadal's feat, two players from the women's draw emulated the Spaniard. Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula defeated Zheng Qinwen and Irina-Camelia Begu respectively to advance to the quarterfinals of the French Open. The two players, who also reached the last eight in Melbourne, will lock horns in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

