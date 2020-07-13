Rafael Nadal may have to choose between Roland Garros & US Open, says Annabel Croft

Former British player Annabel Croft believes that Rafael Nadal is unlikely to play both Roland Garros and the US Open.

Croft said that many top players might have to make the decision to skip one of the two tournaments.

Rafael Nadal started the 2020 season with a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open, where he fell to eventual finalist Dominic Thiem. However, the Spaniard picked up his first title of the season in Acapulco before the COVID-19 outbreak forced the suspension of the ATP tour.

Wimbledon was one of the global pandemic's biggest casualties of the tennis season. As tennis grapples to resume amidst the virus-hit season, the US Open and Roland Garros are scheduled to be held in the space of five grueling weeks starting next month.

Many believe that Rafael Nadal, who is the reigning Paris and New York champion, might find it difficult to feature in both tournaments. It is looking increasingly likely that the Spaniard may skip a trip to the US, the worst hit COVID-19 country in the world, and instead focus on resuming his season on European clay.

Such a possibility has been mooted by both Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal and coach Carlos Moya. And adding to that chorus of voices is former British player Annabel Croft.

In an interaction with Tennis 365, Croft said that Rafael Nadal should consider skipping the US Open in order to give himself a better chance of success at his beloved Roland Garros - where he is a record 12-time champion.

“There are just two weeks between the US Open and the French Open, so someone like Rafael Nadal will have a decision to make," Croft said.

It is a decision Rafael Nadal will have to consider: Annabel Croft

Rafael Nadal at the 2019 US Open

At the US Open last year, Rafael Nadal beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller to land his fourth title at the tournament and 19th Grand Slam overall.

But considering the circumstances this year, a lot of top players - including Rafael Nadal - may find that focusing solely on Roland Garros is more practical.

“Does he go to America and play best of five-set matches that may have an impact on his hopes of performing well on his favoured surface?" Croft asked.

The Brit further said that a deep run at the US Open may scupper a player's chances of performing well at Roland Garros three weeks later, considering the short turnaround between the two tournaments and a switch in surface from hardcourt to clay.

“I would imagine most of the top players will try to play both events if they can, but the players who are likely to get to the back end of the US Open may not be at their best for the French Open as it comes along so quickly."

“That is a decision Rafa will have to consider, but I still believe the US Open can be a great event, even if some of the top players are not there," Croft concluded.