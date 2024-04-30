Rafael Nadal meets with royalty, receives video call from former King of Spain's grandson following Madrid Open 3R win

Rafael Nadal recently interacted with Spanish royalty following his exceptional third-round win in the Madrid Open.

Nadal is making his third tournament appearance of the season in Madrid and is through to the fourth round. He outclassed Pedro Cachin of Argentina, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 in three hours and four minutes to enter the last 16.

The former World No. 1 was spotted interacting with members of the Spanish royal family after completing his match. He even received a video call from the King of Spain's grandson, who had a brief chat with Nadal following his win.

Their conversation can be seen below:

"Hello Felipe, how are you? We have suffered a little," Rafael Nadal said referring to the tough challenge presented by Cachin in the 3R

"We also suffer from here, from Abu Dhabi, for you," Felipe Juan Froilán, the former Spanish kings grandson replied

"Greetings to grandfather, send him a big hug," Rafael Nadal added



The Spanish King and other members of the royal family frequently grace their presence to witness the 37-year-old compete on tour. Felipe VI of Spain, the current reigning monarch, was in attendance during Nadal's second-round match in the Madrid Open against Alex De Minaur.

He can be seen below interacting with Nadal following the latter's brilliant straight-sets win against Alex De Minaur.

In a recent interview, King Felipe also gushed about Nadal's achievements over the years and praised his role in enhancing the image of Spain around the globe.

"[Rafael Nadal is] a new link in an excellent chain of Spaniards who, due to their admirable and outstanding work, contribute to promoting and disseminating the best image of Spain in the countries of north America", King Felipe VI said in Sep. 2022 (via Majorca Daily Bulletin).

He also emphasized that Nadal's personality plays a huge role in his success and that he is one of the best ambassadors any country can have.

"Through their efforts, Nadal and previous winners of this award transmit the 'most authentic and positive' attitude, not only in the sports arena. The manner in which Nadal "dazzles countless followers has led him to be one of the best ambassadors that our country can have, and for that I wish to thank him," he added

Rafael Nadal will face Jiri Lehecka in R4 of the Madrid Open

Nadal at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Seven

Rafael Nadal will lock horns with Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round of the 2024 Madrid Open. The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 0-0.

Lehecka entered Madrid on the back of a second-round exit in the Miami Open. He began his campaign with a hard-fought win against Hamad Medjedovic in the second round and then showed his class against Thiago Monteiro in the third round. The 30th seed outfoxed Monteiro in two hours, 6-4, 7-6(7).

Lehecka captured the third ATP title of his career in Adelaide this year. He will be hoping to make a significant impact on his second appearance in Madrid and present a stern challenge to Nadal. The duo are expected to be in action on May 1.

