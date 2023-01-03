Rafael Nadal's chances of holding on to the top 10 in the near future will be an "interesting" aspect to watch out for, according to former tennis player Lionel Roux.

Nadal has appeared in the top 10 of the ATP rankings continuously since April 2005. He is currently the player to have endured the most number of weeks in the men's top 10, a record of 900 weeks, and seems secure enough to push the record even further, currently sitting in the World No. 2 position.

However, he has lacked form in the recent past, having suffered two back-to-back defeats at the start of the season upon losing to Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur at the United Cup. This is the first time in his career that the 36-year-old has endured two straight losses at the start of the season. With such a drastic fall in his performance, Roux expressed skepticism about the player's chances of continuing at the top of the rankings.

The former French player felt that the Spaniard might not continue to be in the top 10 for much longer, citing the recent blip in his form.

"It will be interesting to see if Nadal will stay in the top 10, after I know that what I say is very odd," Roux was quoted as saying by We Love Tennis.

The Frenchman suggested that the 22-time Grand Slam champion "skip the American tour" if he wanted to survive the full season.

"If he wants to do a full season, I think he should skip the American tour," asserted the 49-year-old.

He also went on to reveal that Tommy Paul is one of the players that he looks forward to watching in the new season.

"He is progressing every year, and I think we have to keep an eye on him in 2023," the former World No. 48 divulged.

"I need to keep fighting" - Rafael Nadal optimistic despite recent struggles

Rafael Nadal at the 2023 United Cup Previews

Rafael Nadal is hopeful that he can change things around for good despite recent struggles on the court. He expressed optimism at fighting his way back into the season.

In a press conference after Spain's match against Australia on Monday (January 2) at the United Cup, Nadal stressed that he just needs more game-time to get back to his usual form.

"Well, six hours on court almost. I need hours on court. I need battles like this. Didn't play much official matches the last six months, almost seven. Yeah, days like these too helps," he said.

The 36-year-old conveyed that he would keep on fighting despite struggling off-late.

"Of course with victories the process is faster, but I need to keep fighting, that's it. For moments I played very good level of tennis. Playing very good with the backhand, changing directions with the forehand," expressed the Spaniard.

