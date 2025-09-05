Rafael Nadal mourns the death of Italian fashion mogul Giorgio Armani with touching tribute

Rafael Nadal has shared his condolences on the death of fashion mogul Giorgio Armani. The former World No. 1 had partnered with his iconic brand in the past.Nadal was last seen in action at the 2024 Davis Cup in November. He retired from professional tennis last year and has been actively pursuing off-court endeavors.The Spaniard shared a message via social media, mourning the death of fashion icon Giorgio Armani. Here's what he wrote via his 'X' account:&quot;Saddened to hear about the passing of Giorgio Armani, a true icon in the world of fashion. I feel very proud to have been part of one of his campaigns and to have met his family. My condolences to all his loved ones,&quot; Rafael Nadal said.Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadalLINKSaddened 😔 to hear about the passing of Giorgio Armani, a true icon in the world of fashion. I feel very proud to have been part of one of his campaigns and to have met his family. My condolences to all his loved onesThroughout his career, Nadal maintained prestigious partnerships with luxury brands including Armani, Nike, Louis Vuitton, and Tommy Hilfiger. His collaboration with Armani represented a perfect blend of athletic excellence and sophisticated style.Armani's self titled brand announced his death via social media on Thursday morning. They mentioned that the founder worked on his business until the very last days.&quot;He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones&quot; and &quot;he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Nadal recently welcomed his second child with wife Mery Perelló last month. He named the baby boy Miquel, in honour of Mery's late father, who passed away in April 2023.Rafael Nadal urges the ATP to penalise players for breaking rackets on the court, comments on Daniil Medvedev's outbreak at the US Open 2025Nadal at the 2025 French Open - Day One - Source: GettyRafael Nadal is a four-time US Open champion. He captured the title most recently at the iconic Major in 2019.The Spaniard shared his thoughts on players venting out their frustration on tennis rackets during the match. He urged the ATP to penalise players for breaking rackets on the court.&quot;I believe the time has come for tennis leaders to consider applying sporting punishments to the increasingly common occurrence of tennis players breaking their rackets on the court. I have never seen a ping-pong player break a racket, and very rarely have I seen a golfer punish their club after making a mistake,&quot; Rafael Nadal saidThe 22-time Grand Slam champion also commented on Medvedev destroying his racket during the US Open first round. He expected the Russian could deal with the situation more graciously on the court.“I am surprised that a player of Medvedev’s stature is unable to calm his nerves and is willing to project this image of himself, and also that the heavy financial penalties subsequently imposed on him have failed to eradicate his behaviour,” Nadal addedNadal made his final appearance at the US Open in 2022. Despite a valiant effort against Frances Tiafoe, the American oufoxed him in four sets.