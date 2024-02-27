“Rafael Nadal needs to compete, he has no choice” - Spaniard's uncle Toni on his Indian Wells participation & Las Vegas exhibition with Carlos Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni has stated that the Spaniard needs to resume playing again after being on the sidelines for an extended period in recent months.

Injuries saw Nadal take a break from the sport for most of the 2023 season. His comeback earlier this year was short-lived as he picked up another injury, forcing him to withdraw from the Australian Open and the Qatar Open.

The 37-year-old is currently on track to play at the Indian Wells Masters, which takes place after an exhibition event with Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas.

In a recent interview, Toni opined that Nadal has “no choice” but to compete at Indian Wells if he aims to return to the top of the sport.

“It's that he needs to compete. He has no choice. He hasn't done it for too long. And of course, if you don't compete, you can't be prepared,” he told AS.

On Nadal's performance at the Brisbane International last month, where he beat Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler before losing to Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals, Toni said:

“Very positive, because after so long without competing, I think he played at a good level. I see him training at the academy and I think that's how it is.”

Toni also said that he was hoping for the 22-time Grand Slam champion to do well at both the French Open and the Paris Olympics this year.

“I prefer to say that he is going to win [the French Open]. Then we'll see. I know it's difficult, but I always try to be positive and I hope that my nephew can play a great role both in the Games and at Roland Garros,” he added.

Rafael Nadal lands in California ahead of Indian Wells 2024 and Netflix Slam in Las Vegas

The Spaniard is a 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Rafael Nadal recently landed in California ahead of the 2024 Indian Wells. He also reportedly hit the practice courts right after his arrival.

The BNP Paribas Open will be his comeback tournament after a muscle tear at the Brisbane International last month saw him miss tournaments in Melbourne and Doha. The Spaniard is a three-time champion at Indian Wells (2007, 2009, and 2013) and will be hoping to go the distance this year.

Before that, he is set to face Carlos Alcaraz in the Netflix Slam in Las Vegas. The event is scheduled to take place on March 3 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena, located within the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

