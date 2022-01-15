"He has no pressure, nobody expects anything from him" - Boris Becker on Rafael Nadal's Australian Open prospects

Ahead of the 2022 Australian Open, Boris Becker has declared he always considers Rafael Nadal to be a tournament favorite rather than a "dark horse" . The six-time Major champion believes there is "no pressure" on the Spaniard because "nobody expects anything from him" in Melbourne.

Nadal is seeking to win a 21st Grand Slam title at the 2022 Australian Open, which begins on 17 January. The 35-year-old is tied on a men's record of 20 Majors with great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

The World No. 6 claimed his first title since last May by winning the Melbourne Summer Set ATP 250 event last week. He had not played competitively since Washington in August after which he ended his 2021 season due to a foot injury.

Speaking to Eurosport Germany’s Das Gelbe vom Ball podcast, Becker asserted that the Mallorcan is among the Australian Open favorites. The German also suggested winning a 14th French Open title is likely to be the Spaniard's primary target this season.

"As long as Rafael Nadal plays tennis and gets the chance, he is never a dark horse for me, but always one of the tournament favorites," Becker said. "I think that in the back of his mind he just wants to win [the French Open] again. But he has to play tournaments first, preferably a Grand Slam."

Becker then claimed the former champion would not face any pressure in Melbourne given the lack of expectation for him to triumph.

"He has no pressure, nobody expects anything from him," Becker continued. "The preparation was bad because of his corona illness, [but] I don't know anyone in the main draw who would like to play Nadal in the first or second round. That is his nimbus - he is one of the ultimate superstars."

The former World No. 1 went on to highlight the opportunity to take the lead in the Grand Slam race as a significant source of motivation for the 35-year-old to compete at the year's first Major.

"And again, he can also get [his 21st Grand Slam title]," Becker added. "I think that's another reason why he's playing in Melbourne. These top stars who have won so much, they wouldn't be playing if they didn't think they had a chance."

Rafael Nadal faces tough route to Australian Open title

Rafael Nadal practicing ahead of the 2022 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal has landed in a tricky section of the draw at the 2022 Australian Open as he seeks to win the Melbourne Grand Slam for a second time. The Spaniard begins his campaign against American Marcos Giron, and would then likely meet the in-form Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round.

The 2009 winner could then face tough clashes with Karen Khachanov in the third round, and either 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz, or Aslan Karatsev, in the last 16. In the quarterfinals, World No. 3 Alexander Zverev or Denis Shapovalov would likely await the 35-year-old.

Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_2022 Nadal’s Australian Open Draw:



1R: Giron

2R: Kokkinakis/Q

3R: Khachanov

4R: Hurkacz/Karatsev

QF: Zverev/Shapovalov

SF: Djokovic/Berrettini

F: Medvedev/Tsitsipas



Nightmare Nadal’s Australian Open Draw:1R: Giron2R: Kokkinakis/Q3R: Khachanov 4R: Hurkacz/KaratsevQF: Zverev/ShapovalovSF: Djokovic/Berrettini F: Medvedev/TsitsipasNightmare

Also Read Article Continues below

The World No. 6 could then meet nine-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, if the Serb is allowed to compete. World No. 2 and 2021 Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev would probably be the Mallorcan's opponent in the final.

Edited by Arvind Sriram