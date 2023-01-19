Rafael Nadal is confident about his game in the future and has expressed hopes of continuing to fight despite a disappointing exit in the second round at the 2023 Australian Open.

Nadal's 2022 season ended on a rough note as the player failed to make it past the group stage of the ATP Finals. His campaign at the United Cup in the new season also did not go well, having lost a couple of matches.

With back-to-back setbacks, several fans have questioned the capabilities of the Spaniard. However, the 22-time Grand Slam champion is assertive about putting out better performances in the upcoming tournaments of the season.

Speaking to Eurosport, Nadal acknowledged that he initially had to "accept things" the way they are.

"You have to accept things, be calm, first recover physically but also mentally"

The former World No. 1 made it clear that he has the "calm and tranquility" to see complicated things that are currently looming, from the right perspective, and that he is "not going to give up anything."

"I'm going to keep fighting . I'm not going to give up anything, it's the beginning of the year, but it's like a boxing match and now I'm knocked out, but I have the calm and tranquility to see things in perspective even though now is a complicated moment", he asserted.

The Spaniard's run at the Australian Open came to an end after losing against Mackenzie McDonald (6-4, 6-4, 7-5). Although an injury to his left hip troubled the former's game for a major part, he was far from his best even before the setback.

Rafael Nadal to be "cautious" before thinking of playing again on the court

Rafael Nadal at the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal has made it clear that he will not be doing anything crazy to return to the court quicker and instead suggested that he would take his time to gradually get back in action.

The World No.2 revealed that the intensity of his hip injury is yet to be assessed by doctors and a decision on his return can only be made after that.

"I am not pessimistic or optimistic, right now I am cautious, we have to wait and see what the doctors say. There is no other option but to accept things as they come," he expressed.

The Spaniard hopes that the injury will not be severe and henceforth won't take much time to recover.

"I have never done crazy things to want to return before time. Hopefully it won't be long, I'm just asking that," he added.

