“Rafael Nadal; Novak Djokovic” – Bengaluru Open players name Tennis superstars in exciting rapid-fire challenge [Watch]

India’s Anirudh Chandrasekhar, Spain’s Nicolas Alvarez Varona, and Taiwan’s Ray Ho participated in a rapid-fire contest during the Bengaluru Open 2025. The trio was given one adjective and asked to relate one tennis player each to it.

For fearless, Chandrasekhar chose Novak Djokovic, who has won 24 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by any male player in tennis history. Varona chose Brazil’s Joao Fonseca as his most fearless player, while Ho chose Rafael Nadal, who won a record number of French Open titles.

Chandrasekhar chose Nadal as his explosive player. He retired from professional tennis after Spain’s Davis Cup tie against the Netherlands last year. Varona and Ho chose Alcaraz and Ben Shelton, respectively, as their fearless players.

Chandrasekhar selected the legendary Roger Federer as his most versatile player. Federer last played in the Laver Cup 2022, where he partnered Nadal in a doubles match. Ho and Varon picked Djokovic and Alcaraz as their most versatile players, respectively.

Chandrasekhar chose Australia’s Nick Kyrgios as his most entertaining player. Ho and Varona opted for Alexander Bublik and Gael Monfils, respectively, in the same category. Monfils holds the record for winning the most matches by a French player in the history of Grand Slams.

Watch the video here:

How have Anirudh Chandrasekhar, Ray Ho, and Nicolas Alvarez Varona performed in the Bengaluru Open?

The pair of Anirudh Chandrasekhar and Ray Ho is the top seed in doubles. In the final, they will be up against the Australian duo of Blake Bayldon and Matthew Christopher Romios.

Varona, on the other hand, came through the qualifying rounds. He beat wildcard Manish Sureshkumar and Hiroki Moriya on his way to booking a berth in the main draw. But he crashed out in the Round of 16 after losing to Petr Bar Biryukov in straight sets.

