Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the tennis tour, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic were all in top form. So it comes as no surprise that in the announcement on the official website about the dates of the Nitto ATP Finals, ATP has also confirmed that the trio have already qualified for the event.

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic & Dominic Thiem have played just three tournaments each this year

Novak Djokovic (L) and Rafael Nadal at the 2019 International BNL d'Italia

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem are ranked first, second and third respectively in the ATP rankings. The trio have clearly been the three best players on the tour over the last 18 months, which is reflected in the provisional two-year ranking system put in place due to the pandemic.

The ATP Finals announcement comes just after the unveiling of a provisional calendar for the rest of the 2020 season. Tournaments like the Paris Bercy Masters and the Erste Bank Open in Vienna have been scheduled for later in the year.

The ATP has issued further updates to the 2020 Tour calendar, setting a provisional schedule for the remainder of the regular season 👇 — ATP Tour (@atptour) August 14, 2020

The Nitto ATP Finals are set to take place in London this year from 15th November to 22nd November, behind closed doors. And Dominic Thiem, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have set a record of sorts amid the unusual circumstances; they have qualified for the year-ending event after competing in just three tournaments each.

Novak Djokovic has by far been the best player on tour this year, winning the Australian Open and the Dubai Open. The Serb is unbeaten in competitive matches so far in 2020.

Djokovic, Thiem and Nadal are the first players to qualify to ATP Finals in London. — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) August 14, 2020

Novak Djokovic can gain even more points by improving upon his semifinal showing at Cincinnati and fourth-round appearance in New York last year. The Serb also stands to gain points at Rome and Roland Garros, where he finished as the runner-up and semifinalist respectively in 2019.

Rafael Nadal, after a quarterfinal showing at the Australian Open and a triumphant run at Acapulco this year, has qualified for the ATP Finals despite his withdrawal from the American hardcourt season.

The Spaniard's absence from New York also means that he won't be able to gain a single ranking point till Roland Garros this year. However, in the new ranking system, Rafael Nadal will also not lose any points this year, thus ensuring his qualification.

Dominic Thiem had a breakthrough season in 2019, winning Indian Wells and making the final of Roland Garros and the ATP Finals. His good form continued in 2020, where he made the final of the Australian Open as well.

Dominic Thiem has the most to gain out of the coming schedule of tournaments since he did not earn too many ranking points at Cincinnati or the US Open last year.