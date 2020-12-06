Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have dominated men's tennis for over 15 years, amassing 57 Grand Slam titles between them and breaking countless records. So it comes as no surprise that most players from the current generation hold the 'Big 3' in the highest esteem.

In a recent video released by the ATP, several top players on the men's tour were asked to pick a player who they would task with winning one set to 'save their lives'. Federer, Nadal and Djokovic emerged as the most popular choices, with the latter two in particular dominating the conversation.

Federer+Nadal+Djokovic



57 Slams



Becker+Edberg+Chang+Noah+Cash+

Courier+Stich+Muster+Kafelnikov+

Kuerten+Rafter+Korda+Moya+Safin+

Murray+Wawrinka+Ferrero+Roddick+

del Potro+Ivanisevic+Bruguera+Cilic+

Thiem+Gaudio+Krajicek+Vilas+Ashe+

Costa



56 Slams — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) October 9, 2020

The likes of Andy Murray, Kei Nishikori, Denis Shapovalov and Diego Schwartzman all picked Novak Djokovic. Daniil Medvedev meanwhile claimed that he could pick any of the Big 3, but would go with the Serb at his best.

"It would be Novak Djokovic but hopefully on the top of his form," Medvedev said. "It's a tough answer, I can say any of the 'Big 3' but when Novak is playing his best tennis he is unbelievable. So it would be him."

Marin Cilic also named Djokovic, and added that the 33-year-old was easily the best player of the last decade.

"Novak Djokovic has been the best player of the decade and when he is in his best mode, he is one of the hardest players to beat," Cilic said. "I have a great friendship with him and would definitely let him play for my life."

"Rafael Nadal on clay, it's obvious" - Novak Djokovic on who he would pick 'play for his life'

Novak Djokovic (L) and Rafael Nadal at the 2020 ATP Cup

When asked the question himself, Novak Djokovic didn't hesitate in picking Rafael Nadal on clay, while adding that there was no explanation necessary for the choice.

Advertisement

"I think Rafael Nadal on clay," Djokovic said. "(Laughs) It's obvious isn't it? You know why I picked him."

Rafael Nadal lost finals only to 10 players in career.



He has a positive record in finals with only 2 of them:



Nadal - Federer 14-10

Nadal - Wawrinka 3-1 pic.twitter.com/HMQy0UBkzX — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) December 4, 2020

Other players that picked the Spaniard were Dominic Thiem, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Borna Coric and Alex de Minaur.

Grigor Dimitrov also claimed there was 'no doubt' about his answer.

"Rafa," the Bulgarian said. "No doubt about it. I know the guy is gonna kill himself, he'd rather die first than (lose)."

Rafael Nadal, however, picked Roger Federer to play for his life, with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Fabio Fognini also echoing similar thoughts.

While Andrey Rublev (who picked Dominic Thiem) and Gael Monfils (who picked girlfriend Elina Svitolina) were the odd ones out, every other player named members of the Big 3. Given their dominance in the 21st century, it is easy to see why.

The full video of the ATP players can be watched below: