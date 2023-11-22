Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic: Matteo Berrettini picks who was tougher to play against

Matteo Berrettini recently had his say on who was tougher to play against between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The Italian has lost both encounters he has played against the Spaniard in the past, losing in straight sets in the semifinals of the 2019 US Open and in the same stage at the 2022 Australian Open (four sets).

Against Djokovic, meanwhile, Berrettini has ended up on the losing side in all four of their encounters -- at the 2019 ATP Finals, the 2021 French Open, followed by losses at the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open the same year.

Currently at the Davis Cup Finals to cheer the Italian team on at the tournament, the 27-year-old took part in a press conference, where the question about Nadal and Djokovic was put to him.

Matteo Berrettini emphasized that it was difficult to pick who the toughest was, as they were both very different players, while at the same time stating that he felt closest to beating Djokovic at the French Open.

Unfortunately for the World No. 90, there was a rain delay just as he was starting to find some momentum in the contest and Djokovic made use of the opportunity to down him in four sets after the break.

"I don't know. I think they're different players, so it's really tough to say, you know, what's toughest. I have to say that in Paris was the one match that I felt, like, was the closest one that I played. I lost all of them against them, but in Paris I felt like the momentum was shifting a little bit," Matteo Berrettini said.

"And then, I don't know if you remember, but they stopped the match and we were like 25 minutes in the locker room. You know, I kind of lost a little bit the rhythm, and obviously he was playing really good. But overall, that was the match that I felt, like, closer to Novak. So I think -- I don't know. You pick (smiling). It's really tough," he added.

Matteo Berrettini on his comeback plans: "Hopefully, I'm going to start in Australia"

2023 US Open - Day 2

Matteo Berrettini was last in action at the 2023 US Open, where he had to withdraw from the second round with an injury.

The Italian is now hoping to be back in time for the Australian Open next year and is confident that he has enough time on his hands to make a full recovery before then.

"Hopefully, I'm going to start in Australia. That's the goal, to play as many matches as possible next year (smiling). I'm working hard right now to get ready. I love to play in Australia. I had great memories there, and it's a swing that I always really like to go there and play there. Yeah, that's the goal, and I think it's doable. So I'm working hard for that," Matteo Berrettini said.

Last year at the Australian Open, the Italian faced a shock first-round exit, losing to Andy Murray in a marathon five-setter.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here