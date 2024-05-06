Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic news: What to expect from the duo this week? | May 5-May 11

Rafael Nadal will continue his clay court season at the 2024 Italian Open this week. He is all set to make his 19th appearance at the Masters 1000 event in Rome.

Nadal had been sidelined with recurring injuries and fitness concerns on the tour last year. He made his first appearance this season in the Brisbane International and chalked up a solid quarterfinal finish at the event. Despite a spirited effort against Jordan Thompson, he fell to the Australian in the last eight.

The Spaniard cautiously moved forward and opted to miss the remainder of the hardcourt swing. He made his second appearance of the season in Barcelona, where he lost to Alex De Minaur in the second round.

With considerable game time under his belt, Nadal opted to continue his clay court swing at the Madrid Open. He began his campaign by crusing past Darwin Blanch in the first round and then outmuscled the likes of Alex De Minaur and Pedro Cachin en route to the last 16.

Here, the 37-year-old put up a solid performance against Jiri Lehecka, but fell to the Czech in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4. He will be expected to raise his level at the Italian Open following his run un Madrid and is one of the favorites to make a deep run.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic has also been included in the entry list of the 2024 Italian Open. The Serb will make his 18th appearance at the prestigious clay court event this week.

Djokovic has made an unsual start to the season so far, by amassing 11 wins from 15 matches, including semifinal appearances in the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Australian Open. He registered his first defeat in six-years at the hands of Jannik Sinner in Melbourne.

The Serb chalked up anvordinary result in Indian Wells, where he lost to 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 to Luca Nardi in the third round.

Djokovic then opted to miss the Miami Open and hoped to rediscover his form in Monte-Carlo. He outclassed the likes of Roman Safiullin, Lorenzo Musetti and Alex De Minaur en route to the semifinals, but couldn't make his mark against Casper Ruud. The Nowegian edged past Djokovic in a close three-set bout, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

The Serb will be the top seed at the 2024 Italian Open.

Rafael Nadal has won the Italian Open four times more than Novak Djokovic

The Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2018 - Day Seven

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have an incredible record at the Italian Open. While Nadal has captured the titles ten times in Rome, Djokovic has lifted the trophy six times in his career.

Nadal is the most succesful player at the Italian Open. He lifted the trophy ten times at the event in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2018, 2019, and 2021.

Djokovic, meanwhile, also has six titles to his name in Rome. The Serb captured titles in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2020, and 2022.

Nadal and Djokovic have locked horns nine times so far in Rome, with the Spaniard winning six matches. They met in six finals, with the Spaniard winning four of them while Djokovic triumphed in 2011 and 2014.

