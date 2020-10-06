Every tennis player has their own strengths and weaknesses. Between the serve, groundstrokes, court coverage, volleying skills, mindset and fighting spirit, a player's game is constructed in a unique way to make them into what they are. But even the greatest players - such as 19-time Slam winner Rafael Nadal and 17-time Slam winner Novak Djokovic - would like to trade some parts of their game with others.

The ATP Tour recently asked players what shot they would steal if they had the chance to from any other tennis player. And the answers were quite interesting.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic would like to steal another player's serve from the tour

The serve, often described as the most important shot in the game and the only one you have complete control over, is what most players - including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray - would like to steal from the big servers.

Rafael Nadal said: "Probably the serve of Karlovic, Isner or Opelka."

Novak Djokovic mentioned something similar: "Obviously, the serve from Karlovic, Isner, Opelka or Raonic. One of these guys, I wouldn't complain having any of those guys serves - first and second."

Andy Murray focused on one particular player's serve: "John Isner's serve because it just makes the rest of the game very easy."

Daniil Medvedev, on the other hand, chose Karlovic's serve, while Alex de Minaur picked his own countryman's - the Nick Kyrgios serve.

Karen Khachanov meanwhile went with the serve of Roger Federer. The Russian talked about the great placement and percentage that the Swiss has on the shot; for Khachanov, the Federer serve is not about power but about precision.

There were a few other players who said they would choose to steal a shot besides the serve.

Dominic Thiem said it would be Stan Wawrinka's backhand because "it's one-handed and it's the best one." Denis Shapovalov went with Roger Federer's tweener, because "it just looks really cool".

Felix Auger Aliassime chose Novak Djokovic's backhand given that it is one of the most steady backhands on the return. Auger-Aliassime pointed out how the Serb rarely misses on that shot.

Matteo Berrettini also picked an attribute of Novak Djokovic's - the return. Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, opted for Juan Martin del Potro's forehand.

Fabio Fognini probably had the most unique answer of all - he chose the 'class' of Roger Federer.

Rafael Nadal is through to the quarter-finals of the ongoing French Open

For now, all the players will have to stay with their own games, including Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who are both through to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Roland Garros. Rafael Nadal is due to play Jannik Sinner on Wednesday while Novak Djokovic will take on Pablo Carreno Busta on Thursday.