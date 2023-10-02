Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic react to Rory McIlroy's Team Europe beating Team USA to Ryder Cup title

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have reacted to Team Europe beating Team USA to the 2023 Ryder Cup title.

On Sunday, at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Team Europe clinched the Ryder Cup after beating Team USA 16.5-11.5. In the singles matches on the final day, Team Europe needed four points to take back the title after the Americans won it in 2021.

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland won their respective singles matches as Jon Rahm tied with Scottie Scheffler to complete Team Europe's unbeaten campaign. Tommy Fleetwood then scored the winning point to extend Team USA's wait for victory away from home since 1993.

Nadal and Djokovic took to social media after the tournament came to an end, with both tennis icons using a series of emojis to celebrate Team Europe's triumph.

Screenshot of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal's Instagram stories.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's 2023 seasons: A recap

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have had contrasting seasons on the ATP Tour in 2023.

Nadal was last seen in action at the Australian Open, where he made a second-round exit after losing to Mackenzie McDonald. A hip injury has sidelined him since, with the Spaniard even undergoing surgery and taking a long break from tennis to recuperate and rehabilitate. He is expected to make a return to the tour next year, with the Melbourne Major said to be the target as of now.

Djokovic, on the other hand, has won almost all the big titles on offer. He began his season at Adelaide International 1, where he reached the final without dropping a set. He beat Sebastian Korda 6(8)-7, 7-6(3), 6-4, and even saved a championship point in the second set to win the title.

At the Australian Open, Djokovic won a record-extending 10th title Down Under and 22nd major overall, equaling Nadal's then-all-time record. He proceeded to win the French Open to become the first man to achieve a triple Career Grand Slam while also becoming the oldest Roland Garros champion.

At the Wimbledon Championships, the four-time defending champion fell to Carlos Alcaraz 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the final, the Serb's first defeat in the title match at SW19 since 2013.

In the North American hardcourt swing, Djokovic won the Cincinnati Open by beating Alcaraz 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) and clinching a record-extending 39th Masters 1000 title.

The 36-year-old followed it by winning his fourth US Open title to tie Margaret Court's all-time record (24) of singles Grand Slam titles.

